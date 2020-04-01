The 500px team wanted to take a minute to address the impact that COVID-19 is having and send our love and best wishes to our millions of photographers around the world. We know that this is an extremely difficult time for everyone as you practice social distancing and we want to do whatever we can to help keep spirits boosted and creativity flowing.

At 500px we’re a team of photographers and creators too, so we understand the frustration of not being able to grab your gear and head outside, or shoot that big campaign you’ve been planning for months. And as the world around us changes and we adapt to the concept of ‘social distancing’ it can be easy to let the stress take over and fall into a creative rut. But we want to encourage you to pick up your camera and continue to do what you love despite these difficult times.

Photography has the ability to evoke emotion and spread a global message, which is why photographers have the unique ability to showcase this situation from different angles, the good and the bad.



“No Place Like Home” Campaign

Starting today 500px will be launching a series of creative challenges aka Quests that focus on “conscious living”. As your safety is essential, all Quests will be based around a unique theme that can be shot from the comfort of your home. We’ve also worked with some amazing photographers to create tutorials to get those creative juices flowing.

See what Quests are running now.

As this situation continues to develop, the demand for ‘at home’ content is growing significantly. Brands are in search of commercial photography that shows simple routines and rituals such as washing your hands, cleaning and disinfecting your space or working from home. While Licensing is by no means a requirement to win, we encourage you to submit your images for Licensing to help provide these brands with the relevant content they need while also earning a bit of money on the side.

Learn how to Licence your work in just a few clicks here.



500px Daily Challenges

Starting April 6 we will also be launching Daily Challenges via 500px Groups. These challenges are meant to keep the photography community engaged and connected during this time. They are also a great excuse to dig through your camera roll and archives to upload and share photos you may have forgotten about. We encourage you to check out the challenges daily and share your photos, give feedback to others, and upvote the shots you love.

You can check out 500px Daily Challenges here.

Again, from the entire team at 500px. We wish nothing but the best for you and your loved ones. We want to be here for you during this difficult time as much as we can, even if it’s just showing you a photo that makes you feel good. So with that said… we leave you with a Gallery of cute animal photos to hopefully put a smile on your face.