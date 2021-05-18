The results are in…

Last month we partnered with the talented Neil Dankoff to launch the first 500px and Neil Dankoff Photography Competition. This was an exclusive opportunity for the 500px Community to exhibit their work in a Neil Dankoff Gallery, win one of six prize packages, and for one person to win a photography dream trip to Indonesia to stay at NIHI Sumba resort. To say the judges were blown away by the submissions is an understatement. After much consideration, 500px and Neil Dankoff are thrilled to announce the winners, runners-up, and honorable mentions for the 500px & Neil Dankoff Photography Competition.

Before we get into the winners, here is a recap of the amazing prizes:

First place category winners:

  • Work featured in a Neil Dankoff Gallery show. The winning photographs will be professionally printed and mounted by Toronto Image Works
  • Capture One Pro software from B3K
  • A 512GB flash drive with security keypad from iStorage
  • A premium coffee table book featuring the winner’s own photos from Pikto
  • The Ultimate Everyday Adventure Backpack and inner cases from NYA-EVO
  • AI Max Bundle that includes: Luminar AI, Aurora HDR, and 2 premium template packs from Luminar

Runners-up and honorable mentions:
Each photographer will have their photo featured on 500px and Neil Dankoff’s website and receive a one year 500px Pro membership.

Grand Prize Winner:
One photographer will win an all-inclusive photography trip of a lifetime to the luxury resort, NIHI Sumba resort in Indonesia.

And the winners are…

First place: People/Portrait and Grand Prize Winner

first place

Photo by Sarah Wouters

Sarah Wouters 61 years old, is a Dutch citizen but native Thai. She is a travel photographer who lived in the Netherlands for more than 25 years then immigrated back to Thailand 7 years ago where she began practicing photography.

First place: Wildlife

first place

Photo by Steven Passlow

Steve Passlow is an amateur photographer from Lake Macquarie, NSW, Australia. With the freedom to photograph whatever catches his eye, his collection is broad and varied. His passion lies in photographing nature, exploring the beautiful coast of his local area, and having a camera in hand wherever he travels. Always looking out for interesting scenes and special moments.

First place: Landscape

first place

Photo by Dipanjan Pal

Dipanjan Pal is an aerial and landscape photographer from Kolkata, India. His works has been featured in multiple media outlets like The Guardian, BBC News, DailyMail, plus in art galleries and museums across the globe. Dipanjan loves photographing in challenging conditions as they often result in memorable images.

First place: Minimalism

first place

Photo by Priscilla Ong

A visual artist based in Singapore, Priscilla began her creative journey photographing mostly travel and landscapes over the last decade or so, but has pivoted towards conceptual still life photography since the pandemic. Her work focuses on colors, minimalism, puns, and surrealism. She’s driven to find beauty in everyday objects, with the aim of provoking a smile.

First place: Architecture

first place

Photo by Ammar Al Sayed Ahmed

A hobbyist from the United Arab Emirates who is passionate about photography and specializes in landscape and architectural photography.

First place: City/ Urban

first place

Photo by Ning Ding

I prefer to do portrait and travel photography (landscapes), but due to COVID, I have not had the chance to do portraits so I have started focusing on wildlife photography.

Runners-up and Honorbale Mentions

People/Portrait- Runners-Up

first place
Photo by: Valics Lehel

first place
Photo by: Nicola Pratt

first place
Photo by: Bobby Tan

People/Portrait- Honorable Mentions

first place
Photo by: Ross Magri

first place
Photo by: Negin Samimi

first place
Photo by: Leah Den Bok

first place
Photo by: Dale Johnson

first place
Photo by: Alexius Sutandio

Wildlife- Runners-Up

first place
Photo by: Michael Johnson

first place
Photo by: Ade Oyeyemi

first place
Photo by: Garrett Chinn

Wildlife- Honorable Mentions

first place
Photo by: Igor Altuna

first place
Photo by: Corrado Mariani

first place
Photo by: Adam Mowery

first place
Photo by: Ivan Glaser

first place
Photo by: Mizael Palomeque

Landscape- Runners-Up

first place
Photo by: Victor Fernandes

first place
Photo by: Enrico Fossati

first place
Photo by: Petr Polach

Landscape- Honorable Mentions

first place
Photo by: Rob Darby

first place
Photo by: Alessandro Cantarelli

first place
Photo by: Justin Nederkoorn

first place
Photo by: Diego Rosati

first place
Photo by: Sergey Aleshchenko

Minimalism- Runners-Up

first place
Photo by: Pedro Diaz Molins

first place
Photo by: Paolo Nigris

first place
Photo by: William Matthew Katzenberger

Minimalism- Honorable Mentions

first place
Photo by: Wontae Kim

first place
Photo by: Mohammed Mir Mahmoud

first place
Photo by: Lilly Visuthiwattanakorn

first place
Photo by: Ricardo Polesso

first place
Photo by: Ante Badzim

Architecture- Runners-Up

first place
Photo by: Jacob Poul Skoubo

first place
Photo by: Jerome Tan

first place
Photo by: Dee Potter

Architecture- Honorable Mentions

first place
Photo by: Erik Falk

first place
Photo by: Nikolaos Kalkounos

first place
Photo by: Laurie Bucci

first place
Photo by: Jeff Lucas

first place
Photo by: Wayne Fisher

City/Urban- Runners-Up

first place
Photo by: Ricardo Polesso

first place
Photo by: Marco Hofmann

first place
Photo by: Florian Kriechbaumer

City/Urban- Honorable Mentions

first place
Photo by: Rafael Cordero

first place
Photo by: Evgeny Klein

first place
Photo by: Jonathan Virgie

first place
Photo by: Karen Bailey

first place
Photo by: Oleksandr Berezko

Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who submitted. Stay tuned for future photography competitions.