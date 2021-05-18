The results are in…
Last month we partnered with the talented Neil Dankoff to launch the first 500px and Neil Dankoff Photography Competition. This was an exclusive opportunity for the 500px Community to exhibit their work in a Neil Dankoff Gallery, win one of six prize packages, and for one person to win a photography dream trip to Indonesia to stay at NIHI Sumba resort. To say the judges were blown away by the submissions is an understatement. After much consideration, 500px and Neil Dankoff are thrilled to announce the winners, runners-up, and honorable mentions for the 500px & Neil Dankoff Photography Competition.
Before we get into the winners, here is a recap of the amazing prizes:
First place category winners:
- Work featured in a Neil Dankoff Gallery show. The winning photographs will be professionally printed and mounted by Toronto Image Works
- Capture One Pro software from B3K
- A 512GB flash drive with security keypad from iStorage
- A premium coffee table book featuring the winner’s own photos from Pikto
- The Ultimate Everyday Adventure Backpack and inner cases from NYA-EVO
- AI Max Bundle that includes: Luminar AI, Aurora HDR, and 2 premium template packs from Luminar
Runners-up and honorable mentions:
Each photographer will have their photo featured on 500px and Neil Dankoff’s website and receive a one year 500px Pro membership.
Grand Prize Winner:
One photographer will win an all-inclusive photography trip of a lifetime to the luxury resort, NIHI Sumba resort in Indonesia.
And the winners are…
First place: People/Portrait and Grand Prize Winner
Photo by Sarah Wouters
Sarah Wouters 61 years old, is a Dutch citizen but native Thai. She is a travel photographer who lived in the Netherlands for more than 25 years then immigrated back to Thailand 7 years ago where she began practicing photography.
First place: Wildlife
Photo by Steven Passlow
Steve Passlow is an amateur photographer from Lake Macquarie, NSW, Australia. With the freedom to photograph whatever catches his eye, his collection is broad and varied. His passion lies in photographing nature, exploring the beautiful coast of his local area, and having a camera in hand wherever he travels. Always looking out for interesting scenes and special moments.
First place: Landscape
Photo by Dipanjan Pal
Dipanjan Pal is an aerial and landscape photographer from Kolkata, India. His works has been featured in multiple media outlets like The Guardian, BBC News, DailyMail, plus in art galleries and museums across the globe. Dipanjan loves photographing in challenging conditions as they often result in memorable images.
First place: Minimalism
Photo by Priscilla Ong
A visual artist based in Singapore, Priscilla began her creative journey photographing mostly travel and landscapes over the last decade or so, but has pivoted towards conceptual still life photography since the pandemic. Her work focuses on colors, minimalism, puns, and surrealism. She’s driven to find beauty in everyday objects, with the aim of provoking a smile.
First place: Architecture
Photo by Ammar Al Sayed Ahmed
A hobbyist from the United Arab Emirates who is passionate about photography and specializes in landscape and architectural photography.
First place: City/ Urban
Photo by Ning Ding
I prefer to do portrait and travel photography (landscapes), but due to COVID, I have not had the chance to do portraits so I have started focusing on wildlife photography.
Runners-up and Honorbale Mentions
People/Portrait- Runners-Up
Photo by: Valics Lehel
Photo by: Nicola Pratt
Photo by: Bobby Tan
People/Portrait- Honorable Mentions
Photo by: Ross Magri
Photo by: Negin Samimi
Photo by: Leah Den Bok
Photo by: Dale Johnson
Photo by: Alexius Sutandio
Wildlife- Runners-Up
Photo by: Michael Johnson
Photo by: Ade Oyeyemi
Photo by: Garrett Chinn
Wildlife- Honorable Mentions
Photo by: Igor Altuna
Photo by: Corrado Mariani
Photo by: Adam Mowery
Photo by: Ivan Glaser
Photo by: Mizael Palomeque
Landscape- Runners-Up
Photo by: Victor Fernandes
Photo by: Enrico Fossati
Photo by: Petr Polach
Landscape- Honorable Mentions
Photo by: Rob Darby
Photo by: Alessandro Cantarelli
Photo by: Justin Nederkoorn
Photo by: Diego Rosati
Photo by: Sergey Aleshchenko
Minimalism- Runners-Up
Photo by: Pedro Diaz Molins
Photo by: Paolo Nigris
Photo by: William Matthew Katzenberger
Minimalism- Honorable Mentions
Photo by: Wontae Kim
Photo by: Mohammed Mir Mahmoud
Photo by: Lilly Visuthiwattanakorn
Photo by: Ricardo Polesso
Photo by: Ante Badzim
Architecture- Runners-Up
Photo by: Jacob Poul Skoubo
Photo by: Jerome Tan
Photo by: Dee Potter
Architecture- Honorable Mentions
Photo by: Erik Falk
Photo by: Nikolaos Kalkounos
Photo by: Laurie Bucci
Photo by: Jeff Lucas
Photo by: Wayne Fisher
City/Urban- Runners-Up
Photo by: Ricardo Polesso
Photo by: Marco Hofmann
Photo by: Florian Kriechbaumer
City/Urban- Honorable Mentions
Photo by: Rafael Cordero
Photo by: Evgeny Klein
Photo by: Jonathan Virgie
Photo by: Karen Bailey
Photo by: Oleksandr Berezko
Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who submitted. Stay tuned for future photography competitions.