This past March, 500px launched a new type of contest to celebrate 500px photographers who are active within Licensing. Those who opted into the Licensing Rush competed to have the most accepted Licensing submissions throughout the month of March.

Our community’s enthusiasm for this new contest format has us excited to announce that we’re bringing Licensing Rush back, and this time we’ll be looking at all photos submitted and accepted to Licensing between June 1st and 30th. The participating photographers with the most photos accepted during the contest period will win one of three cash prizes.

Prizes:

1st Place: $300 US

2nd Place: $150 US

3rd Place: $50 US

How to enter

To take part in the 500px Licensing Rush:

Add your 500px Username to the Licensing Rush Entry Form

Start submitting new and exclusive photos to 500px Licensing

The deadline to have your submissions considered is June 30, 2023, 23:59 EDT. Start submitting early for a better chance to win!

We will not be considering photos that have been declined or that require changes before being accepted to Licensing—so be sure to have all necessary model and property releases when submitting.

Unsure of what to submit?

Stay up to date on popular Licensing trends and receive Licensing Rush submission tips and tricks by:

Joining the 500px Licensing Discord

Following along within the #Licensing-Rush channel

