March was an exciting month at 500px, as we launched a new, thrilling contest, Licensing Rush, in dedication to our amazing 500px Licensing community.

We were blown away by the number of photographers who participated in the contest and the volume of submissions. The competition was fierce, as photographers vied to have the most photos accepted to Licensing throughout the contest period.

We’ve counted the numbers and are excited to announce the winners of the cash prizes!

In first place is IndigoLotos—Oleg Begunenco—$300 US prize


Branch of pink flowers by Oleg Begunenco on 500px.com


Closeup of beer and foam. by Oleg Begunenco on 500px.com


Chocolate ice cream with scoop by Oleg Begunenco on 500px.com


Background of tinsel. Christmas decoration. by Oleg Begunenco on 500px.com

Oleg is a Modovia-based stock photographer. He takes first place with 603 accepted photos throughout the month of March! Oleg’s submissions focus on everyday items shot against white backgrounds. Using close-ups, he is able to capture rich colors and textures in a creative way.

Coming in second place is AllNea—Olha Dobosh—$150 US prize


Rear view of woman sitting on retaining wall by sea against sky by Olha Dobosh on 500px.com


Woman taking pictures of flowers by Olha Dobosh on 500px.com


Young woman with dog lying on grass by Olha Dobosh on 500px.com


Midsection of woman making art product at table by Olha Dobosh on 500px.com

Olha’s submissions focus on lifestyle and conceptual imagery. With 165 accepted photos, Olha is able to capture a variety of different scenes and scenarios that easily connect with popular commercial themes of sustainability, travel, adventure, self-care, and mental health.

Lastly, third place goes to Luboschlubny—Luboš Chlubný—$50 US prize


Sunset over Misurina Lake with sky. Dolomites Alp Mountains, Dolomiti Alps, South Tyrol, Italy by Luboš Chlubný on 500px.com


Honeycomb full of bees. Beekeeping concept. Bees in honeycomb. by Luboš Chlubný on 500px.com


The green mamba (Dendroaspis viridis), a venomous snake by Luboš Chlubný on 500px.com


Sunrise over alpine peaks and The Tofane Group in the Dolomites, Italy, Europe by Luboš Chlubný on 500px.com

Taking the bronze with 104 accepted photos, Luboš’s photos focus on the beauty of the natural world around us, capturing stunning landscapes and a variety of wildlife.

There were many more awesome photographers who came close to taking one of the top three spots. Be sure to watch out for the next Licensing Rush announcement, and your chance to win!

Check out our Licensing Quests for more opportunities to win prizes.

Not on 500px yet? Click here to learn about Licensing with 500px.