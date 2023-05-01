March was an exciting month at 500px, as we launched a new, thrilling contest, Licensing Rush, in dedication to our amazing 500px Licensing community.

We were blown away by the number of photographers who participated in the contest and the volume of submissions. The competition was fierce, as photographers vied to have the most photos accepted to Licensing throughout the contest period.

We’ve counted the numbers and are excited to announce the winners of the cash prizes!

In first place is IndigoLotos—Oleg Begunenco—$300 US prize

Oleg is a Modovia-based stock photographer. He takes first place with 603 accepted photos throughout the month of March! Oleg’s submissions focus on everyday items shot against white backgrounds. Using close-ups, he is able to capture rich colors and textures in a creative way.

Coming in second place is AllNea—Olha Dobosh—$150 US prize

Olha’s submissions focus on lifestyle and conceptual imagery. With 165 accepted photos, Olha is able to capture a variety of different scenes and scenarios that easily connect with popular commercial themes of sustainability, travel, adventure, self-care, and mental health.

Lastly, third place goes to Luboschlubny—Luboš Chlubný—$50 US prize

Taking the bronze with 104 accepted photos, Luboš’s photos focus on the beauty of the natural world around us, capturing stunning landscapes and a variety of wildlife.

There were many more awesome photographers who came close to taking one of the top three spots. Be sure to watch out for the next Licensing Rush announcement, and your chance to win!

Check out our Licensing Quests for more opportunities to win prizes.

Not on 500px yet? Click here to learn about Licensing with 500px.