500px strives to capture authentic representation within the global experience. As part of the 500px Commercial Grants program, we provide photographers with opportunities that encourage inclusivity within commercial photography.

500px is awarding five $1,000 US Commercial Grants to photographers who want to tell LGBTQI+ positive stories as part of the Breaking the Mold Commercial Grant.

Breaking the Mold:

500px photographers have a unique opportunity to contribute to a Commercial Collection that better represents the members of the LGBTQI+ community. Capturing models that don’t define themselves through traditional gender norms, constructs, or a limited spectrum of identity allows for an authentic look at gender, love, self-expression, and identity without further contributing to traditional stereotypes.

The Theme:

Breaking the mold aims to provide companies and campaign managers with a diverse and inclusive selection of photos that are representative of the authentic diversity within daily life, individual expression, and gender identity present today. As a 500px photographer, your contribution to this Commercial Collection provides representation within advertising, a necessary component to drive impactful change and lend a platform for voices around the world to be recognized and heard.

Use your photography to empower people who are not limited by age, sexuality, body type, ethnicity, or belief, and reflect the honest and true experiences of LGBTQI+ people around the world.

Winners & Selection Process:

5 photographers will each receive a $1,000 US Grant to develop a commercial series to be featured in this Collection.

Commercial Grants will be awarded by the 500px team and will be selected based on the applicant’s ability to execute the requirements of the Commercial Grant. 500px will take into account the photographer’s portfolio as well as the narrative within their submissions.

For more information:

Please review and submit your photos to the 500px Breaking the mold Commercial Grant

Learn more about 500px Commercial Grants

Learn more about Licensing

