When we shared our Top 10 Nude Photos of 2014 (NSFW link) at the end of last year, the feedback was clear: “why are these all skinny white women?”

We heard you loud and clear. There were no men and no diversity in body type or ethnicity — both things we noticed when we were writing up the post. Unfortunately, being a Top 10, there was nothing we could do about that list. Which is why we spent the last month creating a better, more representative collection of the fine art nude photography you’ll find on 500px.

We take these things very seriously, and the truth is that the 500px Nude category (NSFW link) has a lot of great male nudes and photos that celebrate all body types taken by thoughtful photographers who choose diverse models. You’ll find 35 of our favorites below.

Photograph Man Of Muscle #1 by GNL William on 500px

Photograph Idealbilder (Image of Perfection) by Corwin von Kuhwede on 500px

Photograph C-C in Bed :) by Jørgen J. J. Henriksen on 500px

Photograph Tima by Christopher on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Irella Konof on 500px

Photograph *** by Aleksandr Lapušinskij on 500px

Photograph Betty Sue by Anders L. Lawerny on 500px

Photograph Milk & Chocolate by Earl Newton on 500px

Photograph *** by Natalia Mukha on 500px

Photograph Anatomie by Ingo Kremmel on 500px

Photograph Muse - Black Lingerie by Prashant @digiconn on 500px

Photograph Sea Dream by Vitaliy Sokol on 500px

Photograph His Burden of Love by Philbert Photography on 500px

Photograph Ariel hanging out by GNL William on 500px

Photograph Scooby #1 by GNL William on 500px

Photograph never give freebies by Gracie Hagen on 500px

Photograph Mrs B by Quintin Mills on 500px

Photograph The Hotel II by Barney Lee on 500px

Photograph Graceful Waters by Philbert Photography on 500px

Photograph Hercules by Craig C on 500px

Photograph Bamboo Forest Shoot for THE LIQUID SERIES by Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Stefano Cicala on 500px

Photograph * * * by Dan Hecho on 500px

Photograph AG by Adolfo Gosálvez on 500px

Photograph Feeling. Naked by Edita Jablonskiene on 500px

Photograph we want you around by Gracie Hagen on 500px

Photograph * by Mecuro B Cotto on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Raúl Barrero on 500px

Photograph MJ & E by GNL William on 500px

Photograph The Natural Woman by Emanuel Bennett on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Olga Polozova on 500px

Photograph Purple power by Ben Heys on 500px

Photograph hommage to Jan Saudek by Corwin von Kuhwede on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Ekaterina Zakharova on 500px

Photograph Queen by UltimateMale O on 500px

Photograph Fumando by Jaime Ibarra on 500px

Photograph Anastasia by ???? ??????? on 500px

Photograph Strike a Pose by GNL William on 500px

Photograph AG by Adolfo Gosálvez on 500px

Photograph The Balance of Power Between Man and Woman by Philbert Photography on 500px

To see more, check out the Editors’ Choice selection (NSFW link) in the Nude category or give searching the category a try. Or, if nude photography isn’t really your thing (or you’re currently at work) there are always these adorable pet photos… can’t go wrong there.

