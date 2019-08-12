When we shared our Top 10 Nude Photos of 2014 (NSFW link) at the end of last year, the feedback was clear: “why are these all skinny white women?”

We heard you loud and clear. There were no men and no diversity in body type or ethnicity — both things we noticed when we were writing up the post. Unfortunately, being a Top 10, there was nothing we could do about that list. Which is why we spent the last month creating a better, more representative collection of the fine art nude photography you’ll find on 500px.

We take these things very seriously, and the truth is that the 500px Nude category (NSFW link) has a lot of great male nudes and photos that celebrate all body types taken by thoughtful photographers who choose diverse models. You’ll find 35 of our favorites below.

To see more, check out the Editors’ Choice selection (NSFW link) in the Nude category or give searching the category a try. Or, if nude photography isn’t really your thing (or you’re currently at work) there are always these adorable pet photos… can’t go wrong there.

