For the second time this year, we have teamed up with fine art photographer Neil Dankoff to launch an epic photography competition, exclusively for the 500px community. If exploring Komodo National Park in Indonesia, on a luxury yacht sounds like your type of adventure, then keep reading to find out more.

The Competition

Starting on September 29 and running until November 8, as a 500px community member you can submit your photo(s) to any of the six categories below for a chance to win a luxury trip of a lifetime and exhibit your work in a Neil Dankoff Gallery this December.

Once the competition has closed, all photos will be reviewed by the panel and one winner from each of the six categories will be selected. The winning images will be professionally printed and mounted by Print Partners , and on display for one month at Kandy Gallery in Toronto, Canada. Photographers have the option to sell their work during the exhibit with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the photographer. All six photographers will also receive a prize package from our sponsors valued at over $1,300 US.

The panel will select one of the six photographers as the grand prize winner who will win the luxury yacht trip with, valued at $18,000 US.

Trip details include:

5 night stay in the master cabin

Wi-fi

Airfares

All meals

Snorkeling, wakeboarding, hiking, and more

Photograph Komodo dragons, manta rays, reef sharks, green turtles, and all the other amazing wildlife

3 photography sessions with Neil Dankoff

Submission Process

Submissions are now open and will close on November 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT

To submit a photo for consideration please do the following:

Go to the Enter Competition section on the Neil Dankoff Competition website Register by entering your details, including your 500px Profile URL. This is mandatory to be considered for the exhibit. (Not a 500px member? Sign up for free today!) Click on the ‘Submit Photo’ button in the category of your choosing and upload your photo Select another photo to submit (optional). Repeat the process until you’ve submitted all the photos you’d like to enter Pay the submission fee

Enter now