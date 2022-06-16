VAULT is an NFT space created by creators for creators, your go-to place for high-quality, curated, digital art from top creators around the globe. The VAULT highlight series focuses on the creators that are part of our NFT Community.

This week we are excited to introduce you to, Julia Wimmerlin.

Julia Wimmerlin is a Ukrainian-born (currently Swiss-based) commercial and travel photographer. With a diverse portfolio of work, Julia takes a creative approach to her practice and works to bring emotions out through photographs. Her passion for photography led her to teach at the Swiss Photo Club as well as become an Ambassador with 500px.

Get to Know the Creator and the NFT Space

How did you get started in photography and what do you love most about the medium?

I started as a travel photographer when I moved to Japan and everything around me was worthy of a shot. Later on, I also branched out into portrait and art photography which I do more and more lately. Today I am fascinated with photography in the same way as when I held my first camera 11 years ago, if not more. I feel like photography allows me to live my every dream, and visualize my thoughts and feelings much better than words can do.

Why do you think the NFT space is a good opportunity for new and established photographers alike?

I believe NFT is a field for new experiments. This field is so new that it does not matter if you are a new or an established photographer – you will have to adapt your art to NFT’s own digital culture. I love the challenge of a completely new contemporary context that NFT offers to any art – old or new including the classical artworks. It’s a new format, a new context, and a new audience which is something any artist greatly appreciates.

How do you make your work stand out in an environment that is already saturated with imagery?

In contemporary photography, concepts are worth more than pure aesthetics. This is something I always apply in my portrait photography. When you have a concept that really interests you or touches your heart, your work will automatically be original and will be interesting to look at. People may like it or not, but at least they will most probably remember it.

For my travel and animal shots, I try to conceptualize it when possible, but above all, I value the emotions and the sense of place. In the same way as concepts for portrait photography, a true emotion will always touch viewers’ hearts.

Since it is a relatively new space creators have to DYOR (NFT slang for Do Your Own Research) often, what resources did you look to when trying to learn more about the metaverse?

I followed the same logic as I did for art in general – I took a mini online course that researched the potential for art (old and new) in NFT space. I may not understand all the details, but I see it as a possible vector of further development for any artistic work.

How did you choose to work for VAULT and do you have any tips for creating a cohesive body of artwork?

Since I was ready for the new experiments, I was already researching the NFT platforms on my own. Simultaneously I saw the VAULT announcements on 500px. As I am one of the 500px Ambassadors it was a matter of very short time for us to start working together.

Do you think social media and being active on different platforms is important for success as an NFT creator? What platforms do you think are the most important?

I think like for many artists it’s a question of branding. There are a lot of amazing artists whose work you’ve never seen simply because they are not a big brand – they don’t have a big distribution (don’t have a big social network following) and don’t have an opinion leader vouching for their work (like big magazines, art galleries, etc.). NFT is a particular kind of social network where the same rules apply. Having a big following on main social network platforms like Twitter, and Instagram help attract the audience to your new drops, spread the word, and do what advertising is usually set to do.

As a diverse creative that works in many genres of photography do you think it’s important to curate your work for the NFT space more than in other areas?

I think that the NFT space has a specific digital culture that requires tailored artwork selection. I would be surprised if general taste travel photos were successful there. But I believe there could be more interest for example spiritual esoteric imagery.

What do you think collectors should take into consideration when starting to develop their archives?

Like in any art, collectors should see this as an investment and apply the same rules – who is the creator of the artwork, how unique is the artwork and why, is it a limited exclusive collection or a single piece, etc.

Where do you hope to see the NFT space go in the future?

I hope that NFT will become an alternative art market with new virtual opportunities.

Are there any exciting new NFT drops on the horizon?

Absolutely! Please, check VAULT regularly to see.

Follow Soto:

VAULT

Instagram

Check out our previous VAULT creator highlights:

Iryna iSky

Elnaz

Soto