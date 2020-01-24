Want to capture someone’s attention? Use the color red.

Cultures around the world revere red as either an auspicious omen or a sign of terror. Since it is considered to be one of the most visible colors, it has also been used to signal caution (think fire trucks and red lights).

In East Asian stock markets, red is used to show a rise in stock markets, and many brides wear the color on their wedding day (instead of the traditional white seen in Western cultures). Japanese children even draw a red circle as the sun!

Using red in your photography is an incredible way to create a striking mood in your image. It’s also a great way to get more eyes on your work. Red demands many things, and attention is one of them!

Want to start incorporating red into your photographs? Check out the best red photography on 500px below.

