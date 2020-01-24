Want to capture someone’s attention? Use the color red.

Cultures around the world revere red as either an auspicious omen or a sign of terror. Since it is considered to be one of the most visible colors, it has also been used to signal caution (think fire trucks and red lights).

In East Asian stock markets, red is used to show a rise in stock markets, and many brides wear the color on their wedding day (instead of the traditional white seen in Western cultures). Japanese children even draw a red circle as the sun!

Using red in your photography is an incredible way to create a striking mood in your image. It’s also a great way to get more eyes on your work. Red demands many things, and attention is one of them!

Want to start incorporating red into your photographs? Check out the best red photography on 500px below.

Flow by Kaitlyn Sawyer on 500px.com

Love forever by Laurynas Butkevi?ius on 500px.com

Dubrovnik Old City by Alexey Nikitin on 500px.com

Street Mode by Natasa Vukosavljevic on 500px.com

RedBag by i Sky on 500px.com

the only true Mary is bloody Mary by Klara Kulikova on 500px.com

Nasula by Eric Mwazo on 500px.com

Red chillis on the old wood by Thai Thu on 500px.com

La Vie en Rouge by Angela Perez on 500px.com

I'll be there in two minutes! by ARASH NIKNAM on 500px.com

Top down view on a ripe pomegranate by Edalin Photography on 500px.com

??????? ? ??????? by Helen Photography on 500px.com

RED by Primo Tacca Neto on 500px.com

Jasmina T: / Fondi Models by Niko Rakkolainen on 500px.com

master by Liudmila Dmitrieva on 500px.com

US dollar money in red background,Happy Chinese new year concept, by valentyn semenov on 500px.com

Urban Art: "Mandarin Nights" by Justin Adam Lee on 500px.com

THE THIRD WORLD’S CHAOS by Svetlana Undalova on 500px.com

red wall by Helena Georgiou on 500px.com

Beauty by Desiree Thomas on 500px.com

Formation by Garrett Roth on 500px.com

drive by Marta Syrko on 500px.com

Behind a wind by DEWFRAME on 500px.com

**** by Babak Fatholahi on 500px.com

Rose by Babak Fatholahi on 500px.com

Red x Blue by Divaldo Mbunga on 500px.com

Mallam by Sani Nuhu on 500px.com

Escaping reality by Liwei Shi on 500px.com

Incense is drying. Vietnamese women wear a cone hat. by somchai sanvongchaiya on 500px.com

Overboard by Allison Morris on 500px.com

Boat trip on Braies in Red Dress by Maria Cher on 500px.com

Her Future is Now by Avel Shah on 500px.com

Over the river and through the woods by Hayden Scott on 500px.com

Bright food by Vajlett By-Vajlett on 500px.com

Red by Vicky Random (Savinkova) on 500px.com

Sport Red by Dragos Bardac on 500px.com

Conceptual Food by Todd Maughan on 500px.com

Caribana #3 by Michael Cannon on 500px.com

red Tulip buds on blue background with copy space, top view flat lay by Andrey Solovev on 500px.com

BOLD RED by Estislav Ploshtakov on 500px.com

black fawn pug wearing white and red striped shirt by Adrian Marius Misea on 500px.com

Red-emption by Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda on 500px.com

Red Rose by Mateusz Bortlik on 500px.com

Chilli by Sarawut Intarob on 500px.com

VIJ by ???? on 500px.com

Have you tried using the color red prominently in your photos? Comment below on your experience and tips on how other photographers can do the same.

Not on 500px yet? Sign up here to explore more impactful photography.