Each month, we highlight some of the best Licensing submissions in our 500px New in Licensing Gallery. In this series, we’ll delve into why these photos are in high demand and make for excellent Licensing content. As part of our ongoing commitment to educate and inform our 500px Licensing Contributors, we’ll feature new and relevant photos on a monthly basis to help inspire creativity and connect Contributors with the latest trends in the Licensing industry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into this month’s top 10 photos that are sure to captivate and inspire.

Olha Dobosh, having taken first part in our recent Licensing Rush contest, has a lot of great new photos in her Licensing Portfolio. We chose to highlight this photo for its use of copy space, lighting, and composition.

1. Having copy space is essential in Licensing, it gives content buyers space to add their own messaging, making the photo work for a variety of uses.

2. Having the model turned away from the camera creates a sense of anonymity, and allows viewers to put themselves in the model’s place, creating a sense of wanderlust.

Contributor Dominic Gaiero submitted this stunning landscape shot. Landscape photos make great additions to any Licensing Portfolio and easily connect with popular commercial themes of nature, sustainability, climate, and even conceptual themes like renewal or growth.

1. We love how the composition of the photo uses natural lines and textures to draw the viewer in, the winding path drawing your eye deeper into the photo.

2. This photo has great depth, we are able to see the changing landscape as it continues into the background.

This photo is from Greece-based Contributor Ksenia Amosova and we’re giving it a spotlight for its great use of color, framing, composition, and how it connects to different conceptual themes.

1. Travel and vacation-themed content is always popular within Licensing, especially photos that capture a model in a way that allows all different kinds of people to imagine themselves in the model’s place, soaking up the sun in some beautiful exotic destination.

2. This photo has a vertical, portrait, orientation, which is great for content buyers looking to Licensing photos to use on social media. We always encourage photographers to capture a variety of different crops with their Licensing photos.

We have chosen to highlight Licensing Contributor Dragos Condrea’s photo for its great use of casting and setting. Capturing two professional needleworkers at work, collaborating with one another, and getting creative with designs.

1. We commend Dragos for his efforts in styling such a dynamic shot while still taking care to avoid all necessary copyright issues. There are no visible brands, logos, or intellectual property, and any objects that could potentially present an issue have been carefully blurred.

2. The casting of this photo is diverse in terms of age, gender, and ethnicity, and that kind of diversity is very popular within Licensing. We see two professionals, dressed professionally, working together respectfully, in general, it feels to be capturing a natural everyday moment in this workplace.

Lastly, we wanted to highlight this great photo from Jaromír Chalabala for capturing an authentic moment between a man and his horse, highlighting the connection between humans and nature.

1. Casting animals and pets within Licensing photos can be a great way to highlight connection between a person and the animal, showing how many people look to their pets for support and companionship.

2. We can see that the man is trying to calm and comfort the horse, bringing themes of compassion, care, and responsibility to the image.

