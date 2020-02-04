Red Bull Photography recently joined our community with a verified brand profile of their own. This partnership isn’t just about amazing photography—it’s also about amazing stories. Behind every shot on Red Bull Photography is a talented photographer, a wild story, and a few lessons learned. We’ll be telling those stories every week here on 500px ISO and the Red Bull Photography website.

If there’s one action and sports enthusiast to aspire to be like in our community, it’s Dan Vojtech. From amazing aerial stunts in the sky with pro pilots to a breathtaking canoe adventure under the Milky Way to epic skateboarding flips—this Prague-based Red Bull pro photographer has captured it all!

We caught up with him recently to talk about his work, his techniques, and how he got his big break into the world of action, sports, and adventure. Read on, and get inspired!

How did you get started with photography, specifically with sports and action photography?

I found my dad’s old film camera, and started experimenting with photography. First, my photos were all in black and white. I had a darkroom where I did everything myself. I also used to be skateboarder, so I combined those two things together. I started taking photos of my skateboarder friends. First, I experimented with external flash and digital photography. After some practice, I sent my photos to a major skateboarding magazine in the Czech Republic, Board. They liked my shots, and so I did my first couple of photo shoots for them as their freelance photographer. I discovered how much I loved photography, so after high school, I decided apply to university and major in advertising photography. I passed! Around this time, I got hired as the main photographer for Board and Dirtbiker magazines.

How did you become a Red Bull photographer?

After several years of shooting for these magazines, I felt like it was time to find more clients. I liked Red Bull, their project and events. I didn’t have any direct contact there at the time, so I sent my portfolio to their office. They replied, and booked me for one event to see my skills. It was for the Crashed Ice event in Prague which is a very difficult event to shoot. The photos were good, so I did more and more photo shoots for them. I also did my internship at Red Bull Photofiles—now you know them as Red Bull Content Pool. It was very useful for me to learn everything about their workflow, and understand what they need. Now I am their official photographer. For me, this is a dream come true.

What is your favorite sport to photograph?

I like all kind of sports. Every one of them is unique. My favorites to capture are street sports. I also love to do photo shoots with airplanes.

What was the most unforgettable moment you’ve ever experienced on a Red Bull shoot?

A lot of the shoots are set in amazing locations, and they’re so full of spirit. They are always unique. Last year, my most memorable photo shoot was with the aerobatic group, Flying Bulls. It was an aerial photo shoot. I was sitting in the front seat of the plane. There were three more airplanes around us, almost on touch. I experienced the most amazing sunset, and then we turned and flew upside-down!

I was taking pictures of course, but I was also enjoying this unique moment at the same time. And thats the reason why I love and do this job! I love spirit and mood of this image I took from that experience. It’s a new photo, so I can still remember my feeling that moment.

What sets your work apart from other sports and action photographers?

I love creating my own concepts and projects. I try to do at least two projects per year. I am trying to show sports, from a different perspective. I want to push the limits of sports photography.

What gear is in your camera bag?

I am a Nikon guy. In my bag, you’ll find Nikon D810 and Nikon D800 as a second body. Usually, I shoot with Nikkor 16/2.8 Fisheye, Nikkor 24-70/2.8, and a Nikkor 70-200/2.8 VRII. I also have Nikkor 20/1.8, Nikkor 85/1.8, and Nikkor 200-500/5.6. My photo studio equipment and strobes are from Fomei.

Are there any challenges you faced with your photography, and how did you overcome them?

There are several challenges for a sports photographer. First, you have to set-up your camera and photos. Later, you need to learn how to communicate with the athletes. You have to learn to edit photos. Then, you’ll need to find clients who will want to buy your photos. Then, how do you find another client? You’ll also have to learn how to communicate with your client. There are always more and new challenges. It never stops. That’s why it’s very important to practice good time management. Most importantly, set some goals for your yourself. If you have a goal, everything will work out much easier. Then, you can do everything you want to accomplish to work for that goal.

How can a photographer develop a good working relationship with an athlete?

It’s good to try understand the sport that you are shooting. If I shoot a type of sport for first time, I try to read and watch videos of it. Figure out what’s important and what counts as the best moments of the sport. When you are on the set, the most important thing is to communicate with the athlete you are shooting, and ask and listen to his feedback.

I always show my shots to the athlete I photograph, so they can help me select the best one. Or, they can tell me what looks good or bad. So then, I can create a photo that works as sports image but also works as a good photo overall. If you shoot photos which athletes like, they will shoot with you again.

What’s the best advice you can give to someone who wants to shoot sports and action?

Find an amateur athlete around you, and go shoot. Show him or her your photos, and listen to their feedback. Then, do it again, and try to improve your work. And then do it again…and again. Try to find and create your own unique style, so people will recognize your photos instantly.

