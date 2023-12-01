This time of year means one thing at 500px… that Questmas is here!

Questmas is a set of photography challenges (Quests) framed around 12 different themes. All photographers are welcome to submit their images to any of the Quests for the chance to win—regardless of skill level. Simply read the brief for each theme listed below, enter by submitting photos that adhere to the guidelines, and you could be the lucky recipient of amazing prizes.

12 days. 12 Quests. 12 prizes.

This year, we have sponsors supplying high-quality prizes that will allow you to grow as a photographer and develop your skills. Need a lens? Got you covered. A bag for your gear? Sorted. A tripod for your photography adventures? There’s a prize for that too! And so much more.

The Quests and prizes

Minimalist

Prize details: TAMRON 20-40mm for Sony mirrorless

Driven by a determined quest for portability, the 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062) is TAMRON’s innovative, fast-aperture Sony E-mount zoom lens that will change your mind about standard zooms.

Adventure

Prize details: Lotus 4 CORE Pack bundle

The Lotus 4 CORE bundle combines speed, agility, and Mountain Series capabilities in a streamlined 28-liter profile. When paired with a removable f-stop Camera Insert, the Lotus 4 CORE is configurable for any photographic adventure with the flexibility to pack other travel essentials. An internal aluminum frame and multi-point suspension system distribute weight evenly for comfort while moving.

Nature

Prize details: Befree Advanced GT black aluminum 4 section with ball head

The Manfrotto Befree GT travel tripod with a ball head is the ideal solution for professional photographers who need superior performance when traveling. Befree GT is the most professional solution in the wide range of Manfrotto travel tripods. It’s the perfect combination of portability—just 43cm when closed—and impressive stability, ensuring flawless, effortless operation even with a 12kg load.

Streetlife

Prize details: Vanguard Urban Kit: VEO 3T+ Travel Tripod with multi-angle center column, VEO City crossbody bag & VEO SPH smartphone holder bundle

The Vanguard Urban Kit is perfect for city, street, or adventure photographers and videographers, but it also suits practically any content creator, outdoors or indoors. Get a VEO 3T+ 234AB aluminum travel tripod w/ multi-angle center column and dual-axis ball head, a VEO CITY CB34 NV crossbody camera bag, and a VEO SPH smartphone holder—and save over $200 when you buy them all together!

Landscape

Prize details: NiSi 15mm F/4 Lens + mount

A manual focus design with one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion elements. Mounts with ease on a wide variety of mirrorless full-frame systems.

Perspective

Prize details: Gift card with a $250USD value from Moment

What started off as a Kickstarter in 2013 making gear for phones has evolved into so much more than that. Moment is the Marketplace for everything creative — gear, courses, presets, even trips. You can apply this prize to get some of that gear you have had your eye on. This could be your moment to shine!

Animals

Prize details: ProGrade Digital CFexpress ™ Type B 4.0 memory card and ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type B Single-Slot Card Reader | USB 4.0

ProGrade Digital has developed its new CFexpress™ Type B 4.0 Gold class memory cards with next-generation performance with your DSLR and mirrorless cameras to store all your favorite images. The ProGrade Digital Single Card Reader is then the perfect solution to transfer your stored images to your preferred viewing device, and is USB 4 compatible.

Emotions

Prize details: Godox AD100pro Pocket Flash

The AD100Pro Pocket Flash from Godox is a compact speedlight with a removable lithium-ion battery that gives you up to 360 full-power flashes and thousands of lower-power flashes.

Abstract

Prize details: 3-year membership with Photography Course Net

Frame Your Passion with the chance to join premium courses and challenges, connect with experienced photographers, and learn how to improve ANY kind of photography.

Reflection

Prize details: Trio 28 ultra-compact 28mm, fixed f/3.5 lens

The Lensbaby Trio 28—a versatile lens that effortlessly combines creativity and innovation to transform your photography experience. Designed for the modern photographer seeking artistic expression, this lens is a game-changer in the world of photography.

Architecture

Prize details: x 2 Fractal Filters Classic

These prismatic camera filters can augment your photos slightly or create kaleidoscope-like effects. Fractals adapt to your ever-changing shooting habits, shooting style, and environment. The patented PrismaLed optics give photographers more brilliant reflections than normal glass.

Contrast

Prize details: The PRO Vlogger Kit

The most advanced on-camera mic meets the strongest GorillaPod for a truly PRO-level vlogging kit.

The microphone: Background noise is eliminated while built-in LEDs notify battery and audio levels in real time. Sound can be managed in detail and quickly when used in unison with the app sound can be managed quickly. At the same time, a second microphone has you all set for any interview scenarios. The GorillaPod: Premium, flexible legs & ball head secure pro camera gear.

Join the Questmas adventure!

