Take in the beauty of the planet we call home with these majestic views shot from above. As we celebrate the many diverse landscapes that make up the Earth, let’s think about the ways we can conserve and save these fragile environments from their total destruction in our hands. (And then just go and do it.)

Ready to fly? Scroll down—it’s awesome at the top!

Photograph /|\ by V K on 500px

Photograph Volcano in Iceland a projection in the river by Andre Ermolaev on 500px

Photograph Empty Quarter Oasis by Beno Saradzic on 500px

Photograph Seljalandsfoss by Sarah Martinet on 500px

Photograph Earth's Hieroglyphs by Mike Reyfman on 500px

Photograph ?????? by NIE ZIJUN on 500px

Photograph 39000 feet over the Himalaya by Bjorn Moerman on 500px

Photograph Valais, Switzerland by Chris Schmid on 500px

Photograph Machu Picchu from Above by Csilla Zelko on 500px

Photograph Feast of the crocodiles by Marc MOL on 500px

Photograph Magic Morning by W1NTER5 on 500px

Photograph Over Andes by Csilla Zelko on 500px

Photograph Earth melody by XiaoJia Jin on 500px

Photograph Namib Desert from the sky by Marco Gaiotti on 500px

Photograph Glacier Colors by Jan Erik Waider on 500px

Photograph Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone by A.M. Ruttle on 500px

Photograph Mountains on Fire by zhonghua meng on 500px

Photograph Zigzag by Justin Reznick on 500px

Photograph The Art of Mowing by Markus Huber on 500px

Photograph The Flow of Ice by Johannes Oehl on 500px

Photograph Tendrils by Thorsten Scheuermann on 500px

Photograph As seen from 30,000 ft. by Chaluntorn Preeyasombat on 500px

Photograph Frozen lake by Rafael George on 500px

Photograph Serpentine | Sa Calobra by Matthias Huber on 500px

Photograph Field chapel near flowering rape by Klaus Leidorf on 500px

Photograph An aerial tour of The Garden Island by Mark Gvazdinskas on 500px

Photograph Winter volcano by Dmitry Klimensky on 500px

Photograph Grand Canyon Aerial View by Csilla Zelko on 500px

Photograph Aerial Picture - Fall Colors in Iceland by Isabel Synnatschke on 500px

Photograph Aerial of Bora Bora by David Kosmos Smith on 500px

Photograph Tenerife Colors by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Top view of winter forest by Vladimir Melnikov on 500px

Photograph Reflection by Carlos Grillo on 500px

Photograph Red Soil of Africa by Csilla Zelko on 500px

Photograph Heart island in the Eibsee by Klaus Leidorf on 500px

Photograph The Bird's Eye View... by Vinay Vijayakumar on 500px

Photograph Lençóis Maranhenses by Peter BABILOTTE on 500px

Photograph Nederland from the Sky by Csilla Zelko on 500px

Photograph Greenland by Johannes Oehl on 500px

Photograph The steps to the ocean by Andre Ermolaev on 500px

Photograph Clouds in Barney's Lake by Frank Solle on 500px

Photograph Crashed Curtiss C-46 aircraft near Norman's Cay, Exumas, Bahamas by Bjorn Moerman on 500px

Photograph Fractal by Alireza Behrooz on 500px

Photograph Point of Reference by Mike Reyfman on 500px

Photograph Amazon by smile xing on 500px

Photograph silent valley by Syuzo Tsushima on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Luc Busquin on 500px

Photograph Layers by David Patou on 500px

Photograph Sandbar leave, Carnation, Washington by Long Bach Nguyen on 500px

Photograph Views From the Air Series #2 by Rob Laskin on 500px

Photograph The Grand Scene... by Mac Danzig on 500px

Photograph Water Color by Jared Lim on 500px

Photograph Frosty landscape, the top view by Vladimir Melnikov on 500px

Photograph Surreal Composition by Joel Hinkson on 500px

Photograph Birds Eye View. by Volodymyr Zinchenko on 500px

