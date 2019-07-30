Take in the beauty of the planet we call home with these majestic views shot from above. As we celebrate the many diverse landscapes that make up the Earth, let’s think about the ways we can conserve and save these fragile environments from their total destruction in our hands. (And then just go and do it.)

