500px strives to capture authentic representation within the global experience. As part of the 500px Commercial Grants program, we provide photographers with opportunities that encourage inclusivity within commercial photography.

The Reimagining Mental Health Commercial Grant will be awarding a total of $5,000 US in grants. Each chosen photographer, whose work is in line with the brief and shows talent in execution will receive a $1,000 US Commercial Grant to develop a Licensing series that will be featured within this Commercial Collection.

The team at 500px is looking to partner with creators who will showcase how mental health can be represented in a broad and inclusive way. Every 500px photographer will have the chance to submit their photo to this Commercial Grant Quest for consideration.

Conversations Around Mental Health

KFF studies have found that in 2021, 41% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depression, up from 11% in 2019. How mental health is represented in advertising and commercial imagery can often provide people with clarity and hope, even though it is something that is deeply and profoundly personal.

Over the last couple of years, as we’ve experienced the COVID-19 global pandemic, many of us have faced mental health issues and taken steps to help maintain a positive sense of health and wellbeing.

Initiatives like the Canadian Bell Lets Talk Day attempt to promote discussion around what depression and anxiety look like in the real world, and how people manage a complex range of emotions. While today’s society and cultures continue to progress toward de-stigmatizing mental health, it is essential to acknowledge that there is no one way to define someone’s experience.

This all underscores the necessity of redefining what mental health looks like in advertising. It can be incredibly difficult to articulate and visualize the challenges of navigating mental health in everyday life.

Mental health concepts can be applied and shown through an array of imagery, whether it’s overcoming obstacles, overcoming feelings of isolation, or finding a support system. The common misconceptions regarding mental health need to be more authentically represented in a multifaceted way.

The Theme: Reimagining Mental Health

The aim of the Reimagining Mental Health Grant is to promote an inclusive look at how mental health is portrayed in advertising, as well as to reimagine how various themes can be used to drive awareness and messaging within the mental health industry.

Winners & Selection Process

Five photographers will each receive a $1,000 US grant to develop a commercial series to be featured in this Collection.

Commercial Grants will be awarded by the 500px team and will be selected based on the applicant’s ability to execute the requirements of the Commercial Grant. The 500px team will take into account the photographer’s portfolio as well as the narrative within the submission.

For more information, please review and submit your photos to the Reimagining Mental Health Commercial Grant Quest.

Learn more about 500px Commercial Grants.

Learn more about Licensing.

