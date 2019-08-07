Need some inspiration to get you through the rest of the week and into the sweet embrace of the weekend? Or maybe you prefer humor? Whatever the case, we’ve got you covered with some inspirational photography quotes.

We’ve scoured the Internet and compiled some of our all-time favorite quotes about photography — from the deeply inspirational, to the snarky, to the hilarious and potentially misattributed (did Abraham Lincoln ever REALLY say that?) — and placed them all on top of beautiful photos captured by the community and up for licensing on the 500px Prime marketplace.

So, if you want to know what Ansel Adams said when he was asked which he would save from a burning building, his wife or his negatives, go ahead and scroll on down.

Inspirational

Handsome man with dreadlocks taking a photograph of sunset from a sand dune

Mother and Daughter at the Beach

quotes_3

adorable girl lying on grass

quotes_6

quotes_7

BLD092870

quotes_9

quotes_10

quotes_39

quotes_11

quotes_12

quotes_13

quotes_14

quotes_15

quotes_16

retro film photography

quotes_18

BLD137564

quotes_20

quotes_21

quotes_22

quotes_23

quotes_24

Clockwork

quotes_35

quotes_26

The fog and the bridge

quotes_28

quotes_29

quotes_30

quotes_31

quotes_32

quotes_33

quotes_34

quotes_36

quotes_37

quotes_38

BLD144744

Funny

quotes_41

quotes_42

quotes_43_1

Funny young couple

quotes_45

funny man with Nerd glasses smiling - wide angle shot

quotes_47

quotes_48

quotes_49

quotes_50

You Might Also Like These Articles: