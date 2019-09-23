Weddings are always a fun way to bring together all the people that have shaped the lives of the newlyweds-to-be. Whether you’re getting married soon or photographing a wedding pictorial yourself, you’ll find 55 fresh ideas for poses, themes, props, and shots in this huge collection of creative wedding entourage photos.

Give it a few seconds to load, then scroll down, and get inspired with these wedding party images—from cute to quirky to dramatic.

1. Recreate The Beatles’ Abbey Road.

Photograph bridal party re-creating Abby Road by Josh Strauss on 500px

bridal party re-creating Abby Road by Josh Strauss on 500px

2. Do some light painting.

Photograph LoVe by Mag Hood on 500px

LoVe by Mag Hood on 500px

3. Instead of doing the overrated and overused jump shot, do a jump photo that mimics a time-lapse.

Photograph Groomsmen Leap! by Lauren Garbutt on 500px

Groomsmen Leap! by Lauren Garbutt on 500px

4. Bomb theme. Ask the bride to pose as if she is a ticking bomb, and then have the groom and groomsmen “explode” in mid-air. It’s all about perfect timing to capture a shot like this.

Photograph Bride explosion by Stefan Louw on 500px

Bride explosion by Stefan Louw on 500px

5. Shoot a bouquet toss from behind…

Photograph Bridal Party Bouquet by Adam Johnson on 500px

Bridal Party Bouquet by Adam Johnson on 500px

6. …Or shoot it from below.

Photograph Bride and Bridesmaids by Mohamed Ashraf on 500px

Bride and Bridesmaids by Mohamed Ashraf on 500px

7. Gather the bridesmaids, and capture a cute shoe toss in mid-air.

Photograph Wedding Shoes by Adam Johnson on 500px

Wedding Shoes by Adam Johnson on 500px

(It looks even cuter if the bridesmaids are wearing tuxedoes.)

Photograph Girls party! by Ignas Kiauliavi?ius on 500px

Girls party! by Ignas Kiauliavi?ius on 500px

8. Cinephile? Shoot your wedding pictorials in a movie theater.

Photograph Wedding - Cinema by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Wedding – Cinema by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Photograph Wedding Group shot by Martin Beddall on 500px

Wedding Group shot by Martin Beddall on 500px

9. Horror film fan? Do a “‘Til Death Do Us Part” zombie-themed pictorial or engagement shoot. Ask your bridesmaids and groomsmen to dress up as the walking dead!

Photograph "For better, for worse..." by The Art of Mezame on 500px

"For better, for worse…" by The Art of Mezame on 500px

Photograph Zombie wedding by Vitaly Medvedev on 500px

Zombie wedding by Vitaly Medvedev on 500px

10. Or shoot your pictorial in a dramatic post-apocalyptic-inspired abandoned location.

Photograph Dystopian Wedding by Arsan Buffin on 500px

Dystopian Wedding by Arsan Buffin on 500px

Photograph Wedding - location shoot by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Wedding – location shoot by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Photograph The Groomsmen by Jonas Peterson on 500px

The Groomsmen by Jonas Peterson on 500px

11. Capture reflections of the group in your photo, a twist on traditional entourage portraits.

Photograph Amber, Gage and Party by Chris Newman on 500px

Amber, Gage and Party by Chris Newman on 500px

12. Emphasize the clouds and wide skies.

Photograph Bridal Party by Braden Call on 500px

Bridal Party by Braden Call on 500px

Photograph Groomsmen Stayner Wedding by Vaughn Barry on 500px

Groomsmen Stayner Wedding by Vaughn Barry on 500px

Photograph Dystopian Wedding by Arsan Buffin on 500px

Dystopian Wedding by Arsan Buffin on 500px

13. Huddle up with the groomsmen and bridesmaids, then shoot from below.

Photograph Huddled Up by Bill Fritz on 500px

Huddled Up by Bill Fritz on 500px

Photograph Group Photo by JEIPHOTO JEIPHOTO on 500px

Group Photo by JEIPHOTO JEIPHOTO on 500px

14. Color-coordinated outfits that match the dominant color of the pictorial location or wedding venue will boost your entourage photos.

Photograph Group shot! by Luke Marshall Images on 500px

Group shot! by Luke Marshall Images on 500px

Photograph Dave & Nicole by Alex Wheeler on 500px

Dave & Nicole by Alex Wheeler on 500px

Photograph wedding by jorophoto on 500px

wedding by jorophoto on 500px

Photograph 'dm boys. by Sean Molin on 500px

'dm boys. by Sean Molin on 500px

15. Elegant wedding pictorial theme idea: The Great Gatsby

Photograph The Great Gatsby by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

The Great Gatsby by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

16. Another elegant theme idea: Set your pictorials in a library.

Photograph Bridal Party by Alex Tan on 500px

Bridal Party by Alex Tan on 500px

17. Play with compositions when photographing the bride and her bridesmaids during wedding prep.

Photograph Beautiful Bride by Del Francis on 500px

Beautiful Bride by Del Francis on 500px

Photograph Eyes on Me by Jost Winata on 500px

Eyes on Me by Jost Winata on 500px

Or the groom with his groomsmen:

Photograph Wedding - getting ready by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Wedding – getting ready by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

18. Use mirrors when photographing wedding prep moments.

Photograph Mirror, Mirror by Justin Balinski on 500px

Mirror, Mirror by Justin Balinski on 500px

19. A creative way to use mirrors during wedding reception and also for pictorials.

Photograph Wedding - picture perfect by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Wedding – picture perfect by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

20. Add a pop of color with candy, an alternative to posing with floral bouquets.

Photograph The candy-floss by Catherine Dumontet on 500px

The candy-floss by Catherine Dumontet on 500px

21. Adding colorfully-dressed bridesmaids and groomsmen to a traditional kissing shot can lighten the mood of a too-cheesy or too-serious pose.

Photograph Wedding - Milk bar by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Wedding – Milk bar by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Photograph Bridesmaid by Aleksey Suvorov on 500px

Bridesmaid by Aleksey Suvorov on 500px

22. Whether it’s a camper van or a boat, matching your wedding ride with your outfits will make your photos colorful.

Photograph We love blue vans! by Robin Andersson on 500px

We love blue vans! by Robin Andersson on 500px

Photograph On the way to the wedding by Jon Anderson on 500px

On the way to the wedding by Jon Anderson on 500px

23. Recreate the movie, The Godfather.

Photograph Groom and Groomsmen by Joe Dantone on 500px

Groom and Groomsmen by Joe Dantone on 500px

24. Don’t forget to capture all the candid moments before the ceremony and after the reception. Most times, they are more heartfelt and dramatic than posed shots.

Photograph Claire et Gonzague - Le Selfie by Hery Laza on 500px

Claire et Gonzague – Le Selfie by Hery Laza on 500px

Photograph Emotions by Victor Vertsner on 500px

Emotions by Victor Vertsner on 500px

25. Superhero-themed groomsmen garb and poses for geeky weddings.

Photograph Super Heroes groomsmen by Brandon Allen on 500px

Super Heroes groomsmen by Brandon Allen on 500px

26. If you’re going to edit and manipulate your images with special effects, then why not go all out with the drama and add in a cool dinosaur?

Photograph not wanted guest by Ondrej Hruby on 500px

not wanted guest by Ondrej Hruby on 500px

Photograph Rex at the Wedding by Steeve Vanengeland on 500px

Rex at the Wedding by Steeve Vanengeland on 500px

Photograph Uninvited Wedding Guest by Ron McKinney on 500px

Uninvited Wedding Guest by Ron McKinney on 500px

27. Or add and edit an insane twister into your shot!

Photograph Twister Wedding by Ronnie Rabena on 500px

Twister Wedding by Ronnie Rabena on 500px

28. Smoke and dust particles make cool special effects.

Photograph Fist of Fury by Nakean Wickliff on 500px

Fist of Fury by Nakean Wickliff on 500px

29. While we’re on the subject of adding special effects to your shots, how about a Star Wars-themed pictorial? (You might want to choose a May the 4th wedding date.)

Photograph love is a battlefield by Steven Kowalski on 500px

love is a battlefield by Steven Kowalski on 500px

30. Or go for a subtle special effect, like spelling out, “LOVE” out of water splashes.

Photograph LOVE by Eduard Stelmakh on 500px

LOVE by Eduard Stelmakh on 500px

31. Groomsmen all lined up with the groom, striking Kung Fu poses.

Photograph Groomsmen Kung Fu by Southern View on 500px

Groomsmen Kung Fu by Southern View on 500px

32. Bridesmaids in boots will give any rustic-themed pictorial a bit of attitude.

Photograph Bridesmaids in Boots by Marcacci Blu Photog on 500px

Bridesmaids in Boots by Marcacci Blu Photog on 500px

Photograph Dresses, Boots, and Flowers by Kent Frost on 500px

Dresses, Boots, and Flowers by Kent Frost on 500px

33. Thinking of doing a Trash The Dress session? Why not invite the maid of honor?

Photograph The story teller by Richard Baxter on 500px

The story teller by Richard Baxter on 500px

34. Funny “last woman standing” pictorial theme.

Photograph Untitled by Teresa Ousley on 500px

Untitled by Teresa Ousley on 500px

Photograph Boys Can't Hang by Tony Makris on 500px

Boys Can't Hang by Tony Makris on 500px

35. Is it raining on your wedding day? Try shots like these with umbrellas.

Photograph Wedding - Fly me to the moon by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Wedding – Fly me to the moon by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

36. Snowing on your wedding day? Give it a supporting role in your pictorials.

Photograph NYE Snow by Lela Kieler on 500px

NYE Snow by Lela Kieler on 500px

Photograph *** by Jelena Jursina on 500px

*** by Jelena Jursina on 500px

37. Don’t forget to photograph the little ones in the entourage.

Photograph Mini Bridal party by Tyler Jade O'Banion on 500px

Mini Bridal party by Tyler Jade O'Banion on 500px

38. Grab candid shots of the flower girls…

Photograph The Wedding Flight by Laurie Hernandez on 500px

The Wedding Flight by Laurie Hernandez on 500px

39. …and the ring bearers.

Photograph The First Kiss by Aaron Lockhart on 500px

The First Kiss by Aaron Lockhart on 500px

Photograph Best friends by Gwendolyn Sim on 500px

Best friends by Gwendolyn Sim on 500px

40. Low on wedding florals and bouquets? Have your bridesmaids stand against a dramatic wall of flowers, a garden, or a manicured porch with lots of blooms.

Photograph The Girls by Steve White on 500px

The Girls by Steve White on 500px

Photograph The Girls by David Oastler on 500px

The Girls by David Oastler on 500px

Photograph Wedding - bridal party by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

Wedding – bridal party by B Captured By Ky Luu on 500px

41. Flower crowns for the bride and bridesmaids instead of carrying bouquets will give your images a modern bohemian twist.

Photograph My Favourite Things by Veronika Raisin on 500px

My Favourite Things by Veronika Raisin on 500px

42. Getting married in October, the month of Halloween? Try a masquerade-themed pictorial.

Photograph Masquerade Bride and Bridal Party by J Clay on 500px

Masquerade Bride and Bridal Party by J Clay on 500px

43. Sports-themed entourage pictorial ideas can also double as a fun group activity.

Photograph Wedding Party Volleyball by Brian Mitchell on 500px

Wedding Party Volleyball by Brian Mitchell on 500px

Photograph Yur Outa Here!! by Robert Scott on 500px

Yur Outa Here!! by Robert Scott on 500px

Photograph Bride at Bat by Nathan Worden on 500px

Bride at Bat by Nathan Worden on 500px

Photograph bridal scrum by JonathonPeterPhotography on 500px

bridal scrum by JonathonPeterPhotography on 500px

44. Quirky “balancing act” wedding group action shot.

Photograph Party on the Fence! by Renaissance Studios on 500px

Party on the Fence! by Renaissance Studios on 500px

45. Ask your flower girl or ring bearer to join in the fun.

Photograph Happy flower girl by Victoria Mason on 500px

Happy flower girl by Victoria Mason on 500px

Photograph Ladies' Man by Brad Halladay on 500px

Ladies' Man by Brad Halladay on 500px

46. Forget that they’re wearing gowns. Explore and capture the fun, playful side of a bride and her bridesmaids.

Photograph It's on by Danica Stonhouse on 500px

It's on by Danica Stonhouse on 500px

47. You can even recreate the movie poster for Bridesmaids.

Photograph The "Bridesmaids" Look by Louis Quattrini on 500px

The "Bridesmaids" Look by Louis Quattrini on 500px

48. Photograph the groom doing something crazy with the best man…

Photograph Bride and spinning bike tires by Jozef Povazan on 500px

Bride and spinning bike tires by Jozef Povazan on 500px

49. …and don’t forget to photograph the groom’s other furrier best man!

Photograph *** by Alena Romanovskaya on 500px

*** by Alena Romanovskaya on 500px

50. Classroom-themed pictorials are perfect for high school or college sweethearts.

Photograph Wedding Fine Art by SoonKong Khong on 500px

Wedding Fine Art by SoonKong Khong on 500px

51. Line up the wedding entourage for a romantic walk in the woods.

Photograph Taking a stroll by Brooke Lee on 500px

Taking a stroll by Brooke Lee on 500px

52. Faking a photobomb with your wedding party will add a twist and a sense of humor to traditional kissing shots.

Photograph Goofy Kiss by Tyler Jade O'Banion on 500px

Goofy Kiss by Tyler Jade O'Banion on 500px

Photograph Camille & Greg by Stéphane zOz on 500px

Camille & Greg by Stéphane zOz on 500px

Photograph The wedding kiss by Mikael Bang Andersen on 500px

The wedding kiss by Mikael Bang Andersen on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Brian Battenfeld on 500px

Untitled by Brian Battenfeld on 500px

53. Shoot in a historic venue to match an elegant entourage pictorial.

Photograph William Aiken House Wedding by Daniel Krieger on 500px

William Aiken House Wedding by Daniel Krieger on 500px

54. Balloons add a pop of playfulness and color to any photo.

Photograph Different Wedding Group Photo by Wojciech Wandzel on 500px

Different Wedding Group Photo by Wojciech Wandzel on 500px

Photograph Wedding | Jay & Malen by Sunny Merindo on 500px

Wedding | Jay & Malen by Sunny Merindo on 500px

Photograph Colorful Celebration! by Amanda Oviedo on 500px

Colorful Celebration! by Amanda Oviedo on 500px

55. Post-reception pictorial idea: Forget a confetti toss. Gather your party around, pop open a bottle of champagne, and capture it. Then apply a bokeh effect.

Photograph Celebration by Keda.Z Feng on 500px

Celebration by Keda.Z Feng on 500px

For more wedding photo ideas, browse the Wedding category on 500px.

Want to see which wedding photographers are currently trending on 500px? Click here.

What are some creative wedding entourage poses, themes, and costumes you’ve seen? Comment below!