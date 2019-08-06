Do you remember the first time you took a photo you were proud of? The excitement you felt to share that photo? A time when photography was something you did because you loved it, and your success wasn’t measured in likes, comments, and algorithms?

We do. And we want to share our stories, challenges, and some inspiration to encourage photographers not to lose sight of what drives them, and focus on the reason they fell in love with photography in the first place.

The Event:

On August 15, 500px and Mutual Friends are hosting the first ‘Life After Likes’ panel series. Join us wherever you live to take part in an inspirational and thought-provoking photography-focused conversation.

This interactive panel series is aimed at challenging your perspective on today’s photography landscape while encouraging you to look past the likes and fall back in love with photography.

We want to have a conversation with you, so come prepared with all your questions for the panel of photographers or for 500px!

Date: August 15th

Webinar Time: 7:30 pm EST

*Limited spots available. First come first serve*

Click this link to sign up for the Webinar. Or RSVP to the Toronto event here.

Meet the Panel:

Hosted by 500px

We can’t wait to see you there!

