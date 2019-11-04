Keep up with key trends in Licensing as 500px’s Art Director, Karen Biilmann, analyzes common threads and current themes throughout our Exclusive Contributor photography submissions. From brands taking a stand on climate change to those moving toward a sustainable future, here’s what’s trending in the 500px Licensing Collection.

Taking a stand on global issues and current events has become the latest tool to empower brands who are gaining cult followings for aiding in social justice or improving quality of life.

Climate change and pollution, in particular, is a hot topic—the year 1960 was when the first real recognition happened of the ‘warming effect’ due to carbon emissions. Since then, support for this theory has become increasingly favored in the scientific community, but also recognized through the evolving landscape.

What really defined the movement was human-induced climate change and pollution, sparking a global referendum across governments. The UN recently called on government leaders to meet in New York for the UN Climate Action Summit 2019. Pop-culture icons have also become vocal, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, who has launched outspoken campaigns on climate change awareness.

Major brands, such as Adidas, launch campaigns to not only raise awareness around climate change and pollution, but unite a global population, encouraging them to contribute to the efforts in saving the planet. In June of 2019, Adidas launched its campaign ‘Run for the Oceans’, on World Ocean Day, pledging $1.00 US for every kilometer run, capping the total sum at $1.5 million US, to the Parley Ocean School. The School is working to help solve the issue of plastic ocean waste, which is predicted to outnumber fish by the year 2050.

Due to the increasing publicity around ocean plastic, we have seen a spike in customers searching for images depicting the ocean for their content—searches on the topic increased by 38% according to the Getty Images Creative Insights.

We also see popular clothing brands like H&M and Zara pledging to be fully sustainable by the year 2020 (H&M) and 2025 (Zara). Ikea has also committed to being fully sustainable by 2030. This shift indicates that consumers are becoming more conscious, choosing to purchase or support brands who are willing to invest in a healthier future on a global scale. This ultimately influences advertising campaigns and commercial trends.

What does this mean for commercial photography?

Searches around the concept of sustainability have gone up 78.7% (Getty Images). Content that portrays sustainability, whether incorporating recycled or reusable items in product photography or prop styling, highlighting the changing landscape through travel photography, or sustainable plant-based or vegan food options. All are trending when it comes to voicing sustainability and climate activism through photography and commercial advertisement.

