The 500px Global Photography Awards winners have been selected and we can’t wait to share the deserving winners of the 2022 edition with you. This initiative was created to recognize and highlight the exceptional talent within the community, with the bonus of walking away with prizes that can help you develop your passion for photography.

In December, we launched our second edition of the awards and increased our categories for our community to have even more chances to win. Today we will be announcing all 6 winners and 5 runners-up for each category.

The diverse categories aimed to give all photographers, hobbyists, and pros alike a chance to submit their work for consideration.

THE CATEGORIES

  • Technical
  • Story-telling
  • Commercial content
  • Documentary
  • Fine Art
  • Landscape

 

THE WINNERS AND RUNNERS UP

TECHNICAL
Remember Who You Are by Mary Bel on 500px.com

FIRST PLACE WINNER: Mary Bel

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

A monochromatic moment, a mastery of soft light and intentional shadows, and a high-quality capture that doesn’t sacrifice any of the image’s details. These are a few ways to describe the photographer Mary Bel’s winning image “Remember Who You Are”.

Despite working with solely brown tones there is a contrast between all the essential elements of the shot, the dark brown skin popping out against the lighter background with the organic line of the model’s neck directing your attention and the highlight on the face making it the focal point. A technical mastery of the fundamentals of photography, lighting, and lines while also being emotive and knowing how to capture expression.

 

RUNNERS UP
Delisious raisins muffins in levitaion with chocolate and berries by Hanna Hafarava on 500px.com


Hanna Hafarava


Polignano by szanini on 500px.com

Sara Zanini


Rana verde Costa Rica by Jesús FCS on 500px.com

Jesús FCS


Japanese Macaque (Macaca fuscata) by Ond?ej Chvátal on 500px.com

Ondej Chvátal

STORYTELLING
Creating Adam And Eve by Kevin Wood on 500px.com

FIRST PLACE WINNER:  Kevin Wood

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

A strong narrative image tells a story while also making the viewer want to know more. In “Creating Adam and Eve” by Kevin Wood, expectations of the classic origin story are flipped on their head. The shot in its simplicity shows unity, humanity and the connection of man and woman, letting the sky highlight the profiles of the couple while ensuring they remain in focus. The male’s eyes are contemplative and the postures of both models shows connection but also a yearning, creating a curiosity for what is to come for the audience.

 

RUNNERS UP
Scream by sebastien sommier on 500px.com

Sebastien Sommier


DSC_0198gi by leo high on 500px.com

Leo High


HOUSE by Reiko Wakai on 500px.com

Reiko Wakai


. by Nika Pailodze on 500px.com

Nika Pailodze


*** by Pavel Burochkin on 500px.com

Pavel Burochkin

 

COMMERCIAL CONTENT
Sweets sweets sweets by Galigrafiya on 500px.com

FIRST PLACE WINNER: Galigrafiya

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

Commercial content more than any other genre has strict requirements to serve the purpose of marketing an experience or product. Simple is often best, but simple doesn’t mean easy. Often distilling an image down to only one subject and color leaves room for a lot more error with no other distractions. However, Halyna Vitiuk works with one color and duplicates of the same product and makes it interesting and eye-catching. From the styling to the technical precision used behind the lens, we’re sold on the sweets.

 

RUNNERS UP
Ketch Shoes SS22 by Gustavo Chams on 500px.com

Gustavo Chams


Food at the pool by Tencho Tenev on 500px.com

Tencho Tenev


Cool and stylish senior old woman with fashionable clothes by Fabio Formaggio on 500px.com

Fabio Formaggio


Hungry dog holding bowl and waiting for feeding by Jaromír Chalabala on 500px.com

Jaromír Chalabala


IMGL5617_2 by Stephen Leonardi on 500px.com

Stephen Leonardi

DOCUMENTARY
Growing Through the Cracks by Photo Caleb on 500px.com

FIRST PLACE WINNER: Caleb Mensah

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

A style of photography that should provide an honest and accurate representation of people and places. Caleb with his image creates a striking scene that shows the landscape of Ghana and the brotherhood between the men. Their stares are directly aimed at the photographer yet don’t feel posed, a new perspective of a place is delivered with beautiful colors and tones and emotions all intermingling.

 

RUNNERS UP
Railway Station n° 0687 by Roberto Di Patrizi on 500px.com

Roberto Di Patrizi


in the beach (analog shot) by Carlotta Ricci on 500px.com

Carlotta Ricci


Sunday afternoon by Eduardo Teixeira de Sousa on 500px.com

Eduardo Teixeira de Sousa


Praying at Kamakura by Marco Tagliarino on 500px.com

Marco Tagliarino


Kids buying Donuts by Zorica Nikov on 500px.com

Zorica Nikov

FINE ART
Keeping The Distance by Elena Paraskeva Studio on 500px.com

FIRST PLACE WINNER: Elena Paraskeva

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

Fine art photography isn’t only created by a camera, it’s created by an artist. Driven by a conceptual idea and framework, fine art doesn’t mirror reality but it can make you question it. Elena in “Keeping the Distance” creates a visual art piece that plays on the idea of privacy, and one’s personal space in public spaces. Using color, poses and accessories intentionally to convey this concept.

RUNNERS UP
Mirage by Thomas Wohl on 500px.com


Thomas Wohl


Alarm Call by Elisa Miller on 500px.com

Elisa Miller


project CURVES by Michal Zahornacky on 500px.com


Michal Zahornacky


What Lies Beneath by Aaron Ricketts on 500px.com


Aaron Ricketts


Embracing the nature by Roman Olinchuk on 500px.com

Roman Olinchuk

LANDSCAPE
Selfie on the Ridge by Karol Nienartowicz on 500px.com

FIRST PLACE WINNER: Karol Nienartowicz

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

Capturing the peaks, ridges and textures with such aptitude Karol delivers an image that reminds us of the majesty and vastness of the world. The Maly Koscielec Ridge  in the High Tatras of Poland is a steep peak that the photographer utilizes strategically, with the light reflecting off the base of the peak and shadows creating contrast in the valley and the finishing touch of a delightful bit of perspective with the hiker situated right on the top of the peak surrounded by stars. The image teleports the viewer and fills them with awe.

 

RUNNERS UP
Lava for breakfast. by Musti esen on 500px.com

Musti esen


Beautiful aurora borealis over spirit island with female traveler on canoe at Jasper national park by Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul on 500px.com

Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul


Vestrahorn by Jacek Swiercz on 500px.com

Jacek Swiercz


entry N6 by leonardo gazzea on 500px.com

Leonardo Gazzea


Follow Your Dreams by Massimiliano Coniglio on 500px.com

Massimiliano Coniglio

Thanks again to all the photographers who submitted their work and congrats to this year’s winners!