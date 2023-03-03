The 500px Global Photography Awards winners have been selected and we can’t wait to share the deserving winners of the 2022 edition with you. This initiative was created to recognize and highlight the exceptional talent within the community, with the bonus of walking away with prizes that can help you develop your passion for photography.

In December, we launched our second edition of the awards and increased our categories for our community to have even more chances to win. Today we will be announcing all 6 winners and 5 runners-up for each category.

The diverse categories aimed to give all photographers, hobbyists, and pros alike a chance to submit their work for consideration.

THE CATEGORIES

Technical

Story-telling

Commercial content

Documentary

Fine Art

Landscape

THE WINNERS AND RUNNERS UP

TECHNICAL





FIRST PLACE WINNER: Mary Bel

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

A monochromatic moment, a mastery of soft light and intentional shadows, and a high-quality capture that doesn’t sacrifice any of the image’s details. These are a few ways to describe the photographer Mary Bel’s winning image “Remember Who You Are”.

Despite working with solely brown tones there is a contrast between all the essential elements of the shot, the dark brown skin popping out against the lighter background with the organic line of the model’s neck directing your attention and the highlight on the face making it the focal point. A technical mastery of the fundamentals of photography, lighting, and lines while also being emotive and knowing how to capture expression.

RUNNERS UP







Hanna Hafarava

Sara Zanini

Jesús FCS

Ondej Chvátal

STORYTELLING





FIRST PLACE WINNER: Kevin Wood

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

A strong narrative image tells a story while also making the viewer want to know more. In “Creating Adam and Eve” by Kevin Wood, expectations of the classic origin story are flipped on their head. The shot in its simplicity shows unity, humanity and the connection of man and woman, letting the sky highlight the profiles of the couple while ensuring they remain in focus. The male’s eyes are contemplative and the postures of both models shows connection but also a yearning, creating a curiosity for what is to come for the audience.

RUNNERS UP





Sebastien Sommier

Leo High

Reiko Wakai

Nika Pailodze

Pavel Burochkin

COMMERCIAL CONTENT





FIRST PLACE WINNER: Galigrafiya

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

Commercial content more than any other genre has strict requirements to serve the purpose of marketing an experience or product. Simple is often best, but simple doesn’t mean easy. Often distilling an image down to only one subject and color leaves room for a lot more error with no other distractions. However, Halyna Vitiuk works with one color and duplicates of the same product and makes it interesting and eye-catching. From the styling to the technical precision used behind the lens, we’re sold on the sweets.

RUNNERS UP





Gustavo Chams

Tencho Tenev

Fabio Formaggio

Jaromír Chalabala

Stephen Leonardi

DOCUMENTARY





FIRST PLACE WINNER: Caleb Mensah

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

A style of photography that should provide an honest and accurate representation of people and places. Caleb with his image creates a striking scene that shows the landscape of Ghana and the brotherhood between the men. Their stares are directly aimed at the photographer yet don’t feel posed, a new perspective of a place is delivered with beautiful colors and tones and emotions all intermingling.

RUNNERS UP





Roberto Di Patrizi

Carlotta Ricci

Eduardo Teixeira de Sousa

Marco Tagliarino

Zorica Nikov

FINE ART





FIRST PLACE WINNER: Elena Paraskeva

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

Fine art photography isn’t only created by a camera, it’s created by an artist. Driven by a conceptual idea and framework, fine art doesn’t mirror reality but it can make you question it. Elena in “Keeping the Distance” creates a visual art piece that plays on the idea of privacy, and one’s personal space in public spaces. Using color, poses and accessories intentionally to convey this concept.

RUNNERS UP







Thomas Wohl

Elisa Miller



Michal Zahornacky



Aaron Ricketts

Roman Olinchuk

LANDSCAPE





FIRST PLACE WINNER: Karol Nienartowicz

A note from the 500px Editors’ on the winning image:

Capturing the peaks, ridges and textures with such aptitude Karol delivers an image that reminds us of the majesty and vastness of the world. The Maly Koscielec Ridge in the High Tatras of Poland is a steep peak that the photographer utilizes strategically, with the light reflecting off the base of the peak and shadows creating contrast in the valley and the finishing touch of a delightful bit of perspective with the hiker situated right on the top of the peak surrounded by stars. The image teleports the viewer and fills them with awe.

RUNNERS UP





Musti esen

Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul

Jacek Swiercz

Leonardo Gazzea

Massimiliano Coniglio

Thanks again to all the photographers who submitted their work and congrats to this year’s winners!