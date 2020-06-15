Junior is a photographer based in Ghana that uses his multidisciplinary approach within photography and video to help influence the visual aesthetic within his work.

Q: You are based in Ghana; tell us a little bit about the arts and culture vibe there.

A: Ghana is a country with over a hundred tribes, most of these tribes have great dynamic cultural backgrounds. I’m more familiar with the Asante and GA culture, there is an art festival called chalewote usually hosted in August. It showcases the rich culture of the GA people, and exhibits the greatest artists and their works in the country.

Q: A photographer’s home often influences perspective, and many artists use subtle nods within their work to pay homage to their cultural background. Do you feel your photography grasps a Ghanaian flare?

A: I think my photography shows more of a city lifestyle than my cultural background, documenting cultural contents is a space I have yet to explore.

Q: You’re a photographer, videographer, and drone pilot. How would you say these different disciplines inform one another as you work?

A: Taking perfect pictures with good angles requires moving around the subject and framing the most preferred views. A bird’s eye view is the primary purpose of a drone shot, which is also one of the best shot sizes for storytelling. Being an expert in these three sectors gives me confidence to find great angles during production. I go high and low with good discipline, and less fear of heights, due to the confidence acquired from the act of motion from different heights.

Q: Do you find yourself applying film techniques to your photography practice and vice versa?

A: Yes, I mostly do.

Q: If you were given the opportunity to go on a spontaneous, all-inclusive vacation, but were only allowed one piece of equipment to take with you, what would it be and why?

A: A drone, because it has a gimbal with a camera. That’s very efficient for me if I’m looking at creating content for photography and videography with various kinds of shot sizes.

Q: Color grading and depth—these are two factors that can completely elevate your visual game. I see you using a lot of pastels, incorporating soft, velvety blacks, and creating depth by incorporating elements within the forefront of your photos, drawing the viewer’s gaze deeper towards your subject. Tell us a little bit about this technique.

A: The art of visual intimacy is my goal in most of my work. I try to take the eyes of a viewer through a journey of depth and colors—this imagery is an essential process in communication.

Q: Speaking of color grading, what are some of your go-to editing apps?

A: I mainly use Adobe Lightroom or my grading, with a touch of Luminar 4.

Q: Isolation and social distancing looks different around the world. How has it been treating you?

A: Isolation and social distancing has kept me safe and healthy but has brought financial instability—covering social events and getting paid is my way of earning with my camera.

Q: Your mini-series ‘Isolation Vibe’ is a beautiful look into how some of us have used this time during quarantine. Can you tell us a little bit about where you are and what took you to this particular location?

A: Isolation vibe was inspired by the art of imagery, reading by the beach with some drinks and peace of mind is something every free human will feel for.

Q: Is there anything you want to leave the 500px community with?

A: 500px gives more value to my work compared to some other platforms I’m registered on. Making a great impact on 500px with my work is a long term goal I reach for. I’m pretty sure I will leave nothing but my presence and hard work, I’m here to stay.

