Joshua Herrera is an American Licensing Contributor based in Charlotte, North Carolina. A Former US Paratrooper, Joshua applies his sense of adventure to his photography, aiming to capture authenticity in his captivating lifestyle photographs.

Q: What led you to photography? Did you always want to be a photographer?

Photographers in action by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: I was always bouncing from hobby to hobby, and I could never really find anything that I didn’t get bored of besides being outdoors and hiking. One day I saw a video about landscape photography, and I was like, “That is perfect, it’s hiking with a camera”.

Photography was the perfect mixture of technology and outdoors, once I started, I was hooked. Ever since then, it has been my dream to be a professional photographer.

Q: You shoot a lot of lifestyle content that is very versatile within commercial photography. Are there any commercial trends that inspire the themes within your content?

the real you by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: I pay attention to the 500px Quests a lot, even the past Quests, and use them as inspiration for my photos. One trend that has been blowing up lately, that I love to incorporate into my work, is true beauty. Being true to yourself, loving yourself, and letting the world see the real you. I love the models I use to be true, and to try not to be someone they aren’t.

Q: You have a great eye when it comes to composing your photos. Are there any rules that you follow to ensure you maintain strong compositions?

the road less traveled by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: Leading lines, rule of thirds, and center compositions are all things I pay attention to if I see it can benefit the photo—but I don’t like to force it. I look through the viewfinder and let the image frame itself.

Q: Do you have a favorite shoot to date? Is there a particular image that stands out? Why?

Dream shot by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: I had a recent trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains during the peak fall season—it was absolutely beautiful—and I was able to get one of my dream shots, which I posted to 500px called “Dream Shot”. There isn’t anything in particular that stands out about the photo, it’s just a dream photo of mine, and just the raw beauty of the mountains during fall is absolutely unparalleled.

Q: You regularly participate in our Quests, have any of the themes encouraged you to shoot?

Chill day by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: The ‘Let’s go camping Licensing Quest’ definitely inspired my wife and me to go out and enjoy Mother Nature.

Q: You recently traveled to Charleston, USA, and shot a series of images that encourage the “solo female travel” concept. What inspired these particular photos?

Charleston day by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: Charleston was amazing, and my wife (the model) has always been a strong independent person, and I wanted to capture that through those photos.

Q: Your photo “Charleston Vacation” in this series is particularly striking. I was wondering if you could tell us a little bit about what lead up to this moment?

Charleston vacation by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: That photo was 100 percent candid. I carry my camera around with me everywhere, and we were having so much fun in the water. I just snapped away and was able to capture that very special moment.

Q: Where would you like to travel to next?

A: That’s an easy question—Portland, Oregon.

Q: You joined 500px in 2018 and submitted your first image to Licensing late last year, what initially inspired you to begin Licensing your content?

1 year anniversary by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: As an aspiring pro photographer, I wanted to share my images in any way possible, and 500px had a great user interface and overall easy to use design—I just stuck with it.

Q: What was the last thing you learned about commercial photography that you now incorporate into your current photography practice?

Street views by Joshua Herrera on 500px.com

A: HAVE FUN. Honestly, sometimes I get caught up on an idea, and the photos might come out looking stiff or overly posed. So, I always tell myself to have fun and let the photos come naturally.

