Each month, we highlight some of the best Licensing submissions in our 500px New in Licensing Gallery. In this series, we’ll delve into why these photos are in high demand and make for excellent Licensing content. As part of our ongoing commitment to educate and inform our 500px Licensing Contributors, we’ll feature new and relevant photos on a monthly basis to help inspire creativity and connect Contributors with the latest trends in the Licensing industry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into this month’s top 10 photos that are sure to captivate and inspire.

First up, we have Oky Prasetya’s July submission. We chose this image because we love how it genuinely captures concepts of childhood, nostalgia, vacationing, and summer fun.

1. The subtle action of the wave splashing evokes a sense of play and anticipation within the photo, and helps the viewer connect with what the model is feeling and sensing.

2. We appreciate the choice of clothing on the model. The fun sunglasses and brandless tee and shorts are perfect for stock photography. It is the right amount of style and individually without having to worry about IP or copyright issues.

This photo by Serdar S is striking! Silhouettes can make for great Licensing content, but outstanding silhouettes are not the easiest to capture.

1. We love this photo for its beautiful composition. The photo was taken at exactly the right time. The subjects are perfectly balanced. The mountain in the background complements the scene and gives the viewer more context.

2. The silhouette captured is crisp and gives just enough detail to the viewer to appreciate the story being told. The image is exposed perfectly, and the sunset gives a beautiful gradient that is interesting to look at.

Up next, we have this beautiful submission from Not Jenketragan. This photo caught our attention for a number of reasons.

1. We love how fresh, delicate and airy the mood is within the photo. It leaves a memorable impact on the viewer.

2. We also appreciate how this photo can appeal to various image buyers. This photo could be used for both local and international travel, summer campaigns, and products or services that want to evoke emotions of freedom, natural beauty, and self-care.

Anju Akhil submitted this stunning portrait that we adore!

1. We appreciate how Anju captured such beautiful details. The makeup and florals are not overbearing but add complexity and visual interest to the scene.

2. We love how the portrait is composed, it stands out for its originality and creativity.

Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul submitted this image taken in Iceland. We love how strong this photo is and how inspired we feel when looking at it.

1. This image can very easily connect to diverse themes and concepts. This helps appeal to more content buyers.

2. We love the texture captured within the image. This makes the photo more tactile and dynamic.

Check out the rest of our featured submissions below, and take a look at the New in Licensing July 2023 gallery for more inspiration!

