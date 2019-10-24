At 500px, it’s clear that our photographers are not afraid to go beyond the beaten path. We’re constantly in awe when we see the depths you go to in order to get the perfect shot.

For this edition of “Celebrating 10 Years of Photography with 10 Things We Love About You”, we’re showcasing content that truly explores the unknown. From mountain tops to the bottom of the ocean to places like Antarctica and Phi Phi Leh Island check out this roundup of photographs showcasing some of the most remote places on earth.

Upload your best photo to our ‘Celebrating 10 Years of Photography Quest today!