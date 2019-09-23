Legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking—”whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease,” noted the Chicago Tribune —died Wednesday. Along with numerous academic and scientific accomplishments, Hawking was celebrated for inspiring public interest and passion for space and science. Bask in these space and night sky photos, curated by 500px Content Team Manager Heather Balmain, and Operations Manager Becky Weir, in honor of one of the greatest minds of our time.

