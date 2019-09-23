Legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking—”whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease,” noted the Chicago Tribune—died Wednesday. Along with numerous academic and scientific accomplishments, Hawking was celebrated for inspiring public interest and passion for space and science. Bask in these space and night sky photos, curated by 500px Content Team Manager Heather Balmain, and Operations Manager Becky Weir, in honor of one of the greatest minds of our time.

Midnight Wanderer by Pedro Quintela on 500px.com

Universe by Korawee Ratchapakdee on 500px.com

milky way in Thailand by Silaphop Pongsai on 500px.com

Road to the stars by Carlos M. Almagro on 500px.com

Night sky with the Milky Way over the forest and trees surroundi by Teemu Tretjakov on 500px.com

Fireball by David Lane on 500px.com

Long Night At The Office by ONElapse Photography on 500px.com

IC1871 - The great rift in the Soul nebula by Sara Wager on 500px.com

Venus and The Milky Way by Andrea Spallanzani on 500px.com

Sefton Bivvy by Andrew Pavlidis on 500px.com

Galaxy rising by Jörgen Tannerstedt on 500px.com

Milky-way by James Rignault on 500px.com

Window to Another World by Pavlos Pavlou on 500px.com

Mezzanine by Juan Diego Jiménez on 500px.com

Orion nebula by Ilya Smirnov on 500px.com

Lights from the Milky Way by Alberto Ghizzi Panizza on 500px.com

Yellowstone Stars by Royce's NightScapes on 500px.com

A section from the Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy by Huang Yi Hsuan on 500px.com

The Heavens Above Her by Ian Norman on 500px.com

False Kiva Canyonlands Milky Way by Christopher E. Herbert on 500px.com

The Tadpoles nebula - Beauty in space by Sara Wager on 500px.com

A l o ne by Saravut Whanset on 500px.com

Petra tou Romiou by Ollie Taylor on 500px.com

Alone by Sarawut Intarob on 500px.com

Corbiere Road Meteors by Nick Venton on 500px.com

Origin by Tomer Yaffe on 500px.com

Star Trails by Dave Fitzsimmons on 500px.com

A part of Orion by Kenny Åström on 500px.com

Vertical Milky way by 24NOVEMBERS folio on 500px.com

Milky Way at Eleven Mile Reservoir, Colorado by Randall Bayaz on 500px.com

Kirkjufell Aurora by Mads Peter Iversen on 500px.com

Heart Nebula by Jim Miller on 500px.com

Rising over Tre Cime by Carlos F Turienzo on 500px.com

View of earth from space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA by Vadim Sadovski on 500px.com

Camping under the stars like a fairytale by Martijn Kort on 500px.com