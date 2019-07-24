There’s something so whimsical about images that incorporate bokeh. It’s almost as if they could be from a different, magical world.

We’ve loved watching the submissions fly in for our bokeh-themed Photo Quest by Meyer-Optik-Görlitz and selected 30 of our favourites to ignite your creative spark!

The three lucky winners of this Quest are going to receive an incredible prize courtesy of master lens-crafters Meyer-Optik. The good news is that there’s still time to enter, so get inspired by the gallery below and submit your best photos now!

Bulb Bokeh by Dean Machin on 500px.com

Cherry Blossom 41 by Wei-San Ooi on 500px.com

Hedgehog by K. Mrá?ková on 500px.com

Good morning, by JUNGYOOK PARK on 500px.com

Love is... by Marat Akhmetvaleev on 500px.com

Wait by Li Shen on 500px.com

diamonds and pearls by Justin Lim on 500px.com

cat city night street bokeh ligh by Waqas Shaikh on 500px.com

Just one... by LHJB Photography on 500px.com

Sunset on Eiffel Tower by Frédéric MONIN on 500px.com

stunned with bokehs by Goutham Narayanan on 500px.com

_ by ????? ?????? on 500px.com

Silver Twilight by Belga Tarkhani on 500px.com

Flower Girl by Jarell Alberto on 500px.com

Aix-en-Provence by Alberto Masi on 500px.com

Self Portrait by Jennifer Goode on 500px.com

Woodstock plaza man by Emmanuel Ruiz on 500px.com

Stormtroopers are having a treat! by Natalia Grebesheva Photography on 500px.com

City bokeh by Neal Kumar on 500px.com

Ariel by Fabio Hashimoto on 500px.com

Glance by Rex Shaw on 500px.com

bokeh love by h86_photography on 500px.com

Kitty go to the light by Saya?bandith Souvanthong on 500px.com

BOKEH IN PARIS. by Jonathan van den Broek on 500px.com

Untitled by chvcky on 500px.com

The bulb by Carlos M. Almagro on 500px.com

Ice Ice Bokeh by Oscar Nilsson on 500px.com

in the stilly night by Lafugue Logos on 500px.com

Symphonies for Magic Moment by Shihya Kowatari on 500px.com

Magic light by Valeriya Tikhonova on 500px.com

