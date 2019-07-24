There’s something so whimsical about images that incorporate bokeh. It’s almost as if they could be from a different, magical world.

We’ve loved watching the submissions fly in for our bokeh-themed Photo Quest by Meyer-Optik-Görlitz and selected 30 of our favourites to ignite your creative spark!

The three lucky winners of this Quest are going to receive an incredible prize courtesy of master lens-crafters Meyer-Optik. The good news is that there’s still time to enter, so get inspired by the gallery below and submit your best photos now!

