For photography businesses, this time of year offers the perfect opportunity to reconnect with clients through thoughtful gift-giving. Whether you’re a family photographer or a fine artist, the right gift can inspire today’s customers to become lifelong supporters, repeat buyers, and your best resource when it comes to word-of-mouth marketing. Beyond that, holiday gifts are a simple and timeless way to show your clients that they matter to you, whether they’re brand new to your business or have helped nurture your career for many years.

When it comes to selecting gifts for your clients, you want something that’s personalized rather than generic. We put together this collection of 20 gift ideas for the holidays and the New Year, all under $50. From stunning albums to timeless photo hangers, we hope you’ll find the right gift for everyone on your list.

Large-format prints

You can make your own prints, collaborate with a local lab, or use a high-quality printing service to bring your clients’ favorite photos to life. Artifact Uprising, for example, offers giclée inkjet prints on archival fine art paper at affordable price points, starting at $22.

Custom calendar

This hanging bar calendar from That Girl Press on Minted (starting at $22) is a modern yet timeless way to celebrate your photography clients. Select a single standout picture for every family, wedding, couple, or baby you photographed to mark the New Year in style. If you purchase two or more calendars, they’ll only cost $18 each.

Uncommon Goods

Custom photo cookies

There are several services offering printed photo cookies, but this kit from Uncommon Goods ($45) lets you create your own for a personal touch. You can make them vegan by swapping out the eggs for applesauce, aquafaba, bananas, or JUST Egg.

Crate and Barrel

Personalized photo ornaments

This classic client gift is a meaningful and affordable way to recognize your clients. Grab some picture frame ornaments (like these from Crate & Barrel, $8.95 each), and choose a favorite from a client photo session (or even a personal fine art collection) to print, frame, and send.

Mini square prints

Like their large-format cousins, mini prints make for creative gifting. These cute square prints from Inkifi ($9.50) are printed on high-quality cardstock with a matte finish. The minimum order is ten prints, so you can make your clients their own little collections.

Olivehouse1

Photo hanger

If you’re gifting prints this year, give your clients a unique way to display them at home. This ash wood and jute twine photo hanger from Olivehouse1 on Etsy ($22) incorporates mini clothespins for a refined yet playful vibe.

Trinity Candles

Custom candles

You can’t go wrong with a candle, and these from Trinity Candles (starting at $22.88) can be personalized with your company’s logo and artwork, your client’s name, or a simple “thank you.”

Photo notebook

A photo notebook, like this one from Papier ($21.59), can be customized to include your clients’ pictures, with options for personalized text, lined or plain paper, and more.

TheLollipopStudio

Logo lollipops

Send a bundle of sweet confections printed with your photography company’s logo to let clients know you’re thinking of them this season. These lollipops by The Lollipop Studio on Etsy let you add your own artwork/logo (as a jpeg), and they come individually wrapped with a bow.

Photo coasters

Coasters, like these ceramic options from Shutterfly (starting at $29.99), can be personalized with your clients’ photos and designed to suit their taste, with options ranging from simple and classic to fun and quirky.

Uncommon Goods

Solar photo prints

If you’re a film photographer, you can use a kit, like this one from Uncommon Goods ($14.95), to make cyanotype-inspired Sunography prints. This particular kit includes paper and cotton fabric in a variety of colors. All you need is sunlight, water, and a negative from your photo session with your client.

Mini photo book

This 5.5 x 5.5-inch mini photo album from Artifact Uprising is the perfect size for clients, and it’s made with 100% recycled matte paper. The base price ($17) covers 30 pages, but you’re welcome to add up to 120 for an additional $0.50 per page.

Succulent plants

Succulent gardens are trendy, easy, and endlessly “Instagrammable.” This “Glow Garden” from Lula’s Garden ($34) comes in a handcrafted gift box, and you can add your brand logo to stay top-of-mind all year round.

Bagtastique

Photo canvas bag

This handmade cotton canvas bag from Bagtastique on Etsy can be personalized with a photo from a client session, a fine art photo, or your photo company logo. At $35, it’s made to order according to the color and theme of your choice. Your image will be printed on an 8″x8″ fabric swatch and incorporated into the front pocket of the bag.

Uncommon Goods

Reel viewer

Perfect for kids and adults alike, reel viewers like this one by Uncommon Goods ($29.95) let your clients revisit this year’s highlights anytime. If you choose this particular viewer, they’ll send your client a reel redemption code in the box with the viewer, and then they can select the photos (from your client gallery) that they’d like to be part of their custom reel.

Custom logo mug

Add your photography company logo to a custom mug, like this beautiful handmade ceramic one by Second Chance Initiative, a non-profit creating jobs for women in recovery. Starting at $19.95, this mug has tons of options for personalization, and 100% of the proceeds go to the non-profit.

Photo clips

There are tons of unique photo clips out there, from stands to string lights, but this one from Anthropologie ($16), is fun and elegant at the same time. The design was inspired by vintage lace gloves, making them a perfect choice for subtle yet sweet photography gifts.

CMMShop

Laser engraving

Laser engravings, like this 3D tower (starting at $49 from CCMShop on Etsy), are a unique way to give the gift of memories to your clients, whether you photographed their engagement, wedding, or another milestone. It’s also perfect for newborn and pet photographers looking to celebrate a client’s loved one.

GlamAndCoHome

Custom clutch

A makeup bag is an affordable yet stylish way to connect with customers this season. This one by GlamAndCoHome on Etsy ( $23.53) is made of cotton canvas and can be personalized with your photography brand logo.

Discounts!

Finally, you can gift your clients with a discount code that they can apply to print purchases, photo albums, photo sessions, and more. They already love your work, so give them something to look forward to heading into 2022.

