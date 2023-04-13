Grand Prizes for 2023 OPPO Super Imaging Competition

Below are the Grand Prizes that will be awarded across all competition submission portals. All Shortlisted photos will be judged once the competition ends and Grand Prize winners will be awarded from the various contest entry points.

THE PRIZES:

OPPO Annual Image Master (Gold)

1 photographer will be awarded

– $23,000 US

– 2023 OPPO Flagship Set (mobile phone, earphones, watches, and tablet)

– A pass to attend the Hasselblad Training Camp Course

OPPO Hasso Mobile Photography Award

1 photographer will be awarded

– $8,700 US

– A pass to attend the Hasselblad Training Camp Course

– OPPO FINDX61 device

OPPO Silver Awards for Annual Imaging

4 photographers will be awarded

– $8,700 US

– OPPO FINDX61 devise

OPPO Bronze Awards for Annual Imaging

10 photographers will be awarded

– $2,900 US

– OPPO FINDX61 devise

OPPO’s Annual Unit Imaging Masterpiece

4 winners from each category will be awarded

– $300 US

– OPPO FINDX61

OPPO Super Image Photography Masterpiece

10 winners from each category will be awarded

– $145 US

– OPPO Find x6 Pro1 Department

Once the winners of the 2023 OPPO Super Imaging Competition have been selected they will be contacted via email to receive their prizes.